Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling overtime game, the Bears clinched a 19-17 victory over the Titans, marking only the second time in NFL history a game ended on a safety.

This rare play occurred when the Titans' punter's snap went awry, resulting in a safety and securing the win for the Bears.

Despite a challenging 2004 season for both teams, this game stood out as a unique moment in their histories. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear: The Bears beat the Titans 19-17 in a rare OT safety win in 2004

#ThisDayThatYear: Bears win 19-17 in NFL's second OT safety ending

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:05 pm Nov 14, 202402:05 pm

What's the story On November 14, 2004, the Chicago Bears triumphed over the Tennessee Titans with a 19-17 win, marking the NFL's second-ever game to end in overtime via a safety. The victory was pivotal for Chicago, their first three-game winning streak since the end of the 2001 season. In this article, we decode the historic game and the Bears' 2004 season.

Safety

What is a safety in an NFL game?

A safety occurs when the ball becomes dead in a team's own end zone, awarding the defense two points. This can occur if a player is downed, fumbles out of bounds, or commits a foul there. Unlike a touchback, a safety requires the conceding team to take a free kick from its 20-yard line. This rare play has clinched only three overtime wins.

Game recap

Bears edge past Titans 19-17 in rare OT safety ending

In a dramatic overtime finish, the Bears defeated the Titans 19-17, marking the second time in NFL history that a game ended on a safety. The Bears won after Titans punter Craig Hentrich's snap sailed over his head, resulting in a safety and sealing the game for Chicago. Despite strong performances from both teams, the Bears capitalized on Tennessee's mistake for their fourth victory.

2004 season - Bears

Bears' 2004 season recap

The 2004 Bears finished with a disappointing 5-11 record in head coach Lovie Smith's first season. The offense was the worst in the league, ranking last in both points (231) and yards (3,816). Chicago struggled with their quarterback situation after Rex Grossman's injury, starting four different quarterbacks. Despite this, Grossman eventually emerged as the future starter for the Bears.

2004 season - Titans

Titans' 2004 season highlights

The 2004 Titans finished with a 5-11 record, marking their worst performance since 1994. After a successful 12-4 season in 2003, they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The team lost key players from the 1999 squad, including Jevon Kearse, Eddie George, and Frank Wycheck, contributing to their struggles that year.