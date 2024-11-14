Summarize Simplifying... In short In a historic NBA game, teammates Johnson and Bellamy each scored over 40 points, leading the Bullets to a 127-115 victory over the Lakers.

This feat has only been achieved by 11 pairs in NBA history, with Johnson and Bellamy being the first.

Both players had impressive careers, with Johnson averaging 17.1 points per game and Bellamy averaging 20.1, showcasing their consistent performance and contribution to the sport. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisYearThatDay: Walt Bellamy and Gus Johnson became the first NBA teammates to score 40 points each in a single game in 1964 (Image credit: X/@NBA)

#ThisDayThatYear: Johnson, Bellamy make NBA history with 40 points each

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:03 pm Nov 14, 202402:03 pm

What's the story On November 14, 1964, Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy of the Baltimore Bullets made NBA history by becoming the first teammates to each score 40 or more points in the same game. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson tallied 41 points and Bellamy added 40, leading the Bullets to a decisive 127-115 victory. We decode the game, the record, and their career stats.

Record

Teammates with 40 or more points each in a game

This achievement has been accomplished only by 11 pairs in the NBA. Elgin Baylor 43, and Jerry West 43 (1970) did it after Johnson and Bellamy against the San Francisco Warriors. Kevin Durant and Russel Westbrook are the only teammates to achieve it twice and in the same season (2012): Durant 51, Westbrook 40 (vs Nuggets) and Westbrook 45, Durant 40 (vs Timberwolves)

Game recap

Bullets top Lakers as Johnson and Bellamy make history

The Bullets defeated the Lakers 127-115, in a record-breaking game where Johnson scored 41 points and Bellamy added 40, marking the first time two NBA teammates each scored 40-plus points. The Bullets' impressive offense saw them take control early, with Johnson also grabbing 15 rebounds and seven assists. Their combined efforts powered Baltimore to victory, improving their record to 7-8.

Season recap

Baltimore and Johnson-Bellamy's 1964-65 season recap

It was the Bullets' fourth season in the NBA. They finished third in the Western Divison with a 37-43 record but lost the division finals to the Lakers (2-4). Meanwhile, Johnson finished the season with averages of 18.6/13.0/3.6 per game across 76 regular season games. Bellamy managed averages of 24.8/14.6/2.4 per game across 80 games in the regular season.

Career stats

Gus Johnson's NBA career stats

Over his 10-season career, Johnson displayed consistent productivity and versatility, averaging 17.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game across 581 regular-season games. Known for his defensive prowess and efficiency, Johnson had a field goal percentage of 44.0% and a free throw percentage close to 70%. In the playoffs, he maintained his strong rebounding, with 9.7 boards per game, reinforcing his reputation.

Career numbers

Walt Bellamy's career numbers

Over his 14-season NBA career, Bellamy maintained an impressive 20.1 points and 13.7 rebounds per game, highlighting his offensive efficiency with a field goal percentage of 51.6%. His contributions remained strong in the playoffs, averaging 18.5 points and 14.8 rebounds. Known for his rebounding and defensive skills, he often logged over 40 minutes per game highlighting his consistency.