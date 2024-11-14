Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammed Shami, the Indian pacer, made a strong comeback in the Ranji Trophy, taking four wickets and leading Bengal to restrict Madhya Pradesh to 167 runs.

His performance and ability to bowl long spells indicate his readiness to return to international cricket after recovering from an ankle injury.

His performance and ability to bowl long spells indicate his readiness to return to international cricket after recovering from an ankle injury.

However, it's still uncertain if he will be selected for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, despite his extensive experience and India's roster of young fast bowlers.

Shami took four wickets against Madhya Pradesh on Day 2

Mohammed Shami marks comeback with four-fer in Ranji Trophy

By Parth Dhall 01:50 pm Nov 14, 202401:50 pm

What's the story India's senior speedster, Mohammed Shami has made a spectacular return to competitive cricket after a year-long break due to injury. In his first match back, Shami took four wickets for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at the Holkar Stadium. Shami bowled full throttle, exhibiting swing, pace, and bounce in Indore. It remains to be seen if he will get fast-tracked to the Indian side for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shami's 4-wicket haul leads Bengal's recovery

Despite a wicketless first day in Indore, Shami showed his form by taking four wickets before lunch on Day 2. He ended with figures of 4/54, including 10 maiden overs, leading Bengal's remarkable comeback to restrict Madhya Pradesh to just 167 runs. Shami bowled 19 out of Bengal's total 59 overs, more than any other player in the match so far.

WATCH: Shami in full swing

Shami's fitness and potential return to international cricket

Shami's capacity to bowl long spells shows his preparedness for long spells, a good sign of his fitness for a potential return to international cricket. The Indian pacer had been recovering from an ankle injury he sustained during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup last November. His rehabilitation was stalled by a swollen knee and later, a side strain.

Uncertainty surrounds Shami's participation in Australia series

Despite his brilliant show in Bengal's match against Madhya Pradesh, it is still unclear if Shami will be picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22. The BCCI is yet to decide if they will pick him straightaway after this match or test him further in another game on November 23 in Chandigarh.

Pacers aplenty on India's roster

India have named several young fast bowlers for the upcoming series against the Aussies. This includes vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana as the fast bowlers, along with Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed in the reserves. Notably, Shami has been on three previous Test tours to Australia. Hence, he boasts a plethora of experience.