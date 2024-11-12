Summarize Simplifying... In short Wasim Akram, the cricket legend, shared a humorous anecdote about the high cost of his cat's grooming in Australia, which included charges for a medical check-up, anesthesia, haircut, post-procedure care, and a cardio test.

What's the story Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram recently shared a hilarious story during a commentary stint for the Pakistan-Australia ODI series. The story revolved around him spending 1,000 Australian dollars on a haircut for his cat﻿. This revelation left his fellow commentators in splits, as he detailed the costs involved in the grooming process. Notably, Pakistan beat Australia in the 3rd ODI in Perth to win the series 2-1.

Akram's breakdown of the cat grooming bill

Akram further elaborated on the costs involved in his cat's grooming session. He said, "They have got to sedate the cat, they have to keep the cat, then they have to feed the act." To drive home his point about the exorbitant cost, he jokingly mentioned that around 200 cats in Pakistan could get haircuts for this much.

Akram shared invoice of cat's grooming session

Adding to the hilarity, Akram also presented the invoice from his cat's grooming session. The bill showed A$105 for a medical check-up, A$305 for anesthesia, and A$40 specifically for the haircut. Additional costs included A$120 for post-procedure care and A$251 for a cardio test. This detailed breakdown further highlighted the hefty price tag associated with pet grooming in Australia.

Akram praises Pakistan's historic ODI series win

In other news, Akram was also all praises for Pakistan's historic ODI series win over Australia. He congratulated the team on their monumental achievement of defeating the 2023 ODI World Cup Champions on their home soil. "This win will give huge confidence to the players, to the new captain Rizwan, cricket board and, most importantly, to the fans," Akram said.