Known for his consistent scoring and rebounding, Love also excelled in the playoffs, averaging 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds across 88 games.

#ThisDayThatYear: Kevin Love achieves NBA's first 30-30 game since 1982

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:41 pm Nov 12, 202403:41 pm

What's the story On November 12, 2010, Minnesota Timberwolves' Kevin Love made NBA history, against the New York Knicks, posting a remarkable 31 points and 31 rebounds. This was the league's first 30-30 game since Moses Malone in 1982, while he set a new franchise rebound record. Meanwhile, we detail the historic game, the 2010 season, and Love's career stats.

Game recap

Timberwolves rally from 21-point, third-quarter deficit to stun Knicks 112-103

Kevin Love's historic 31-point, 31-rebound game powered the Timberwolves to a 112-103 comeback victory over the Knicks. Love grabbed 15 boards in the third quarter alone, helping Minnesota overcome a 21-point deficit. Supported by Michael Beasley's 35 points, Love's performance marked the first 30-30 game since 1982 and set a Timberwolves franchise record, as the Knicks struggled, shooting only 28% in the second half.

2010 season

Minnesota and Love's 2010 season highlights

The 2010-11 season was the 22nd season for the Timberwolves in the NBA. They finished the season with a lackluster 17-65 record, 15th in the Western Conference, and missed the playoffs. Meanwhile, Love had a stellar season, with averages of 20.2 points, 15.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, (73 games) with a career-high 41.7 three-point accuracy to top it off.

Career stats

Love's career stats (regular season)

Love's career reflects his consistency as a power forward with impressive scoring and rebounding abilities. Averaging 16.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 43.9 shooting accuracy over 929 games, he demonstrated dominance, especially during his peak years with the Timberwolves, where he posted multiple 20-point, 15-rebound seasons. Known for his versatility, Love also developed a reliable three-point shot, averaging 1.8 threes per game.

Career numbers

Love's postseason career numbers

Across 88 career playoff games, Love has averaged 12.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Known for his consistency, he's hit 2.0 three-pointers per game at a 39% rate. His shooting percentage is 40%, but he shines at the free-throw line with 87.5% accuracy. Despite fluctuating roles, Love's rebounding and shooting have been consistent in postseason play.