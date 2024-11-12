Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2006, the Colts, led by Peyton Manning, made NFL history by becoming the first team to start two seasons 9-0 consecutively.

Manning's strategic plays and a strong ground game were key to their success, which culminated in a Super Bowl XLI victory, marking their first since 1970 and a historic win for Tony Dungy as the first Black head coach to claim a Super Bowl title.

#ThisDayThatYear: In 2006 the Colts become the first NFL team to record back-to-back 9-0 season starts (Image credit: X/@ESPNNFL)

#ThisDayThatYear: Colts achieve historic back-to-back 9-0 season starts in 2006

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:39 pm Nov 12, 202403:39 pm

What's the story On November 12, 2006, the Indianapolis Colts narrowly defeated the Buffalo Bills, 17-16, becoming the first NFL team to start two consecutive seasons with a 9-0 record. This achievement underscored the Colts' consistency and solidified their reputation. This piece details the Colts' 2006 season, the historic record, and the game in which it happened.

Colts narrowly escape Bills scare

Peyton Manning's strategic short passes and a strong ground game led the Colts to a narrow 17-16 victory over the Bills, securing their spot in NFL history as the first team to achieve consecutive 9-0 starts. Despite turnovers and a close field goal miss by Buffalo, the Colts held their lead. Manning finished with 27 passes for 236 yards and one TD.

Recap of the Colts' historic Super Bowl Championship season

The 2006 Colts finished 12-4, their fourth straight 12+ win season, clinching the AFC South title. In the playoffs, they defeated the Chiefs (23-8), Ravens (15-6), and Patriots (38-34) to reach Super Bowl XLI. They won 29-17 over the Bears, marking their first Super Bowl since 1970 and Tony Dungy's historic win as the first Black head coach to claim a Super Bowl title.

Colts' 2006 team leaders - Passing, rushing, receiving

Manning led the Colts in passing yards with 4,397 yards in 16 games, including 31 TDs and nine interceptions. In the rushing department, rookie RB Joseph Addai led with 1,081 yards from 226 attempts in 16 games including seven TDs. Meanwhile, the receiving department was led by Marvin Harrison with 1,366 yards from 95 receptions in 16 games. He also owned 12 TDs.