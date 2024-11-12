Summarize Simplifying... In short In a unique event, cricketer R Ashwin conducted a mock IPL auction, even humorously 'selling' himself.

IPL 2025 mega auction will take place in Jeddah (Image source: X/@IPL)

R Ashwin conducts mock IPL auction, 'sells' himself

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:56 pm Nov 12, 202402:56 pm

What's the story Indian cricket star Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a unique approach to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. He conducted a mock auction on his YouTube channel. In this simulated event, Ashwin humorously "sold" himself along with other high-profile players. Meanwhile, the actual IPL 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Player lineup

Ashwin's mock auction features top cricket stars

The mock auction had many top players including KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, David Warner, Trent Boult, David Miller and Quinton de Kock. Notably, star batter Rahul initiated a bidding war between Delhi and Kolkata with bids going over ₹15 crore. Ashwin started the event by jokingly declaring himself as the first person in Indian television history to auction himself.

Event details

Ashwin's excitement for IPL auctions

Ashwin was excited about the IPL auctions at the event. He said, "First time in Indian Television history, the first person to auction himself. Generally, I get very excited about IPL auctions." He added that many cricket fans and analysts were invited to be a part of this unique mock auction on his channel.

Auction statistics

A total of 1,574 players have registered

For the actual IPL 2025 mega auction, as many as 1,574 players have registered. This includes 1,165 Indian and 409 overseas players. Each franchise gets to build a squad of up to 25 players each. This means across all 10 franchises, there are still 204 slots to be filled during this highly anticipated event.

Franchise funds

Punjab Kings lead with highest purse amount for IPL 2025

In terms of available funds for IPL 2025 auction, Punjab Kings lead the charge with a purse amount of Rs. 110.5 crore. They are closely followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Rs. 83 crore. On the lower end of the spectrum, Rajasthan Royals have the least purse amount of Rs. 41 crore, trailed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians with Rs. 45 crore each.