Summarize Simplifying... In short In his T20I debut, Ramandeep Singh matched Suryakumar Yadav's record by hitting a six on his first ball, just like Yadav did in his debut.

Despite getting run-out after scoring 15 runs off six balls, Singh's contribution helped India cross the 200-run mark.

The 27-year-old, who first gained recognition in IPL 2024, was handed his debut cap by Hardik Pandya, replacing Avesh Khan in the crucial match against South Africa. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ramandeep Singh made his T20I in Centurion (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ramandeep Singh equals Suryakumar Yadav's record on T20I debut

By Parth Dhall 01:34 pm Nov 14, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Indian all-rounder Ramandeep Singh played a blistering cameo on his T20I debut, equaling a record set by Suryakumar Yadav. The 27-year-old Punjab all-rounder, who made his debut against South Africa on Wednesday (November 13), smashed a six off the first ball he faced. He attained the feat during the 3rd T20I of the ongoing four-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Record equalled

Singh's debut 6 mirrors Yadav's record

Singh's six on his first ball in international cricket came off South Africa speedster Andile Simelane, just like Yadav's on his own T20I debut. Yadav had also makred his international career with a maximum on the first ball he faced. He had achieved the incredible feat during the T20I England on March 18, 2021, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Yadav smacked Jofra Archer for a six in that match.

Debut details

Singh's debut performance in T20I match

In his first T20I, Singh made 15 runs off only six balls before getting run-out by Heinrich Klaasen. He was dismissed on the penultimate ball of the 20th over while trying for a quick single. Despite his early exit, Singh added 28 runs for the sixth wicket with Tilak Varma, taking India past the 200-run mark for the second time in this series.

Debut

Ramandeep makes T20I debut against South Africa

The 27-year-old cricketer was presented with his cap by renowned Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. VVS Laxman handded a cap to Pandya who in return gave it to Singh. The all-rounder replaced Avesh Khan in India's playing XI for this crucial match. Singh first came into the limelight during the IPL 2024 season, where he played for the championship-winning Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was a key finisher, scoring 125 runs at an incredible strike-rate of over 201 in 14 matches.