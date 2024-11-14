Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has unfortunately set a new record by scoring his fifth duck of the year, becoming the second player from a Full Member side to do so after Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva.

This also marks his 24th duck in T20 cricket, including six for India.

Despite Samson's performance, India managed to score 21 against South Africa, with notable contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.

Sanju Samson had another off day with the bat (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

India's Sanju Samson scripts this unwanted record in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 12:04 am Nov 14, 202412:04 am

What's the story Sanju Samson had another off day with the bat in the 3rd T20I versus South Africa held in Centurion. Samson was out for a two-ball duck, being dismissed by Marco Jansen. Notably, this was Samson's 2nd successive duck in the series and it comes after he spanked a hundred in the opener. Jansen has had the better of Samson in successive games.

Information

Jansen cleans up Samson

A good length delivery by Jansen saw Samson stay rooted to the crease as the ball sneaked through and hit the top of off-stump. He expected the ball to bounce more but it kept tad low.

Records

Five ducks in a calendar year for Samson

As per Cricbuzz, Samson is the second batter from a Full Member side to bag five ducks in a calendar year after Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva in 2022. Overall, Samson owns six ducks for India from 32 innings. It's the 3rd most by an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma (12) and Virat Kohli (7). Samson was tied with KL Rahul (5 ducks) before this contest.

Do you know?

24th duck in 20-over format for Samson

As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson posted his 24th duck in the 20-over format, including six for India. He has featured in 271 innings in T20 cricket.

Information

India score 219/6 versus SA

India scored 219/6 versus the Proteas. Abhishek Sharma (50) and Tilak Varma (107*) shone for the visitors. Ramandeep Singh, who made his debut, scored a vital 15-run knock. For SA, Andile Simelane claimed 2/34.