The undefeated Cavaliers will test their mettle against the Celtics, offering a glimpse into their championship potential.

Meanwhile, in the West Group B, LeBron's Lakers face off against Wembanyama's Spurs, and the top-seeded Suns and Thunder go head-to-head, despite key injuries.

The Cavaliers' matchup agains the defending NBA Champions, the Celtics is a must-watch game in the NBA Cup group play (Image credit: X/@cavs)

Presenting the top three must-watch NBA Cup group play games

The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup group play began Tuesday, with eight teams securing victories in their openers. This second annual in-season tournament will run through December 03, featuring games on designated "Cup Nights" every Tuesday and Friday. All 30 teams are set to compete in four group-stage games within their five-team conference groups. Here are the top three must-watch NBA Cup group play games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics (Nov 19)

The Cavaliers have stunned fans with a 12-0 season start, but their test awaits when they face the Celtics (9-2) in East Group C. This clash should offer insight into Cleveland's title potential while both teams compete for top spots in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland are coming off a win against Chicago, while the Celtics are coming off a close loss to the Hawks.

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs (Nov 15)

Friday's NBA Cup features a captivating West Group B matchup between LeBron James' Lakers (6-4) and Victor Wembanyama's Spurs (5-6) at Frost Bank Center. This game offers Wembanyama a chance to shine on the national stage, but he'll face a tough challenge against the Lakers' big man, Anthony Davis. Notably, the Lakers and the Spurs are coming off wins in the regular season.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder (Nov 15)

The OKC Thunder (9-2) host the Phoenix Suns (8-2) on Friday in a crucial West Group B showdown. Both teams sit at the top of the Western Conference, with the winner gaining ground for the No. 1 seed. Despite injuries to key players—Suns' Kevin Durant (calf) and Thunder's Chet Holmgren (hip)—the game promises an exciting duel between superstar guards Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.