Indian batter Tilak Varma has slammed his maiden T20I hundred (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Tilak Varma slams his maiden T20I hundred: Key Stats

10:29 pm Nov 13, 2024

What's the story Indian batter Tilak Varma has slammed his maiden T20I hundred. He achieved the same in the 3rd encounter versus South Africa being held at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Varma came in at number three in the first over following the dismissal of Sanju Samson. Alongside Abhishek Sharma, he added a superb 107-run stand for the 2nd wicket. After Abhishek's dismissal, Varma continued his onslaught.

A solid knock on offer

India responded well following Samson's dismissal. Abhishek and Varma added 70 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6). Abhishek led the charge in the first six overs with 37 runs from 16 balls. Varma held his fort and has raced to his ton in the 19th over. He started with a flurry of boundaries before consuming his time when wickets fell before charging again.

2nd century for Varma in T20s

Varma managed 107* from 56 balls as India scored 219/6 in 20 overs. Varma slammed 8 fours and 7 sixes (SR: 191.07). As per ESPNcricinfo, Varma has raced to 2,735 runs in T20s at 41.43. He owns two tons and 16 fifties. 496 of his runs have come for India. He averages 41.33. Alongside one hundred, he has a 2 fifties.

2nd-youngest centurion for India

Varma is India's 12th centurion in T20Is. Varma is now the 2nd-youngest centurion for India at the age of 22 years and 5 days. Yashasvi Jaiswal boasts of the record. His century came when he was aged 21 years and 279 days.