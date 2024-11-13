Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 3rd T20I against South Africa, Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma made a comeback with a whirlwind fifty after a series of low scores.

He not only led the powerplay with 37 runs from 16 balls but also crossed the 3,000 run milestone in T20s.

This marks his 18th fifty and 4th hundred in his T20 career, boasting an impressive average of 29.36.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma slammed a whirlwind half-century (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma hits whirlwind fifty versus South Africa

By Rajdeep Saha 09:45 pm Nov 13, 202409:45 pm

What's the story Indian opener Abhishek Sharma slammed a whirlwind half-century in the third T20I versus South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Wednesday. India lost Sanju Samson (0) on the 2nd delivery of the match before Abhishek and Tilak Varma added 107 runs in no time. India saw Abhishek depart in the 9th over. Keshav Maharaj got the wicket of Abhishek. Here's more.

Abhishek leads India's charge

India responded well following Samson's dismissal. Abhishek and Varma added 70 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6). Abhishek led the charge in the first six overs with 37 runs from 16 balls. Runs followed in the next two overs before Abhishek hit a six and got to his fifty with a single. However, Maharaj got Abhishek, who was stumped out, trying to go berserk.

Abhishek finally gets his touch after 7 innings

Abhishek has managed 7 and 4 respectively in the first two games of this series. However, he responded well, hitting three fours and five sixes and striking at 200. Notably, this is his maiden fifty. He had earlier smacked a ton versus Zimbabwe in July 2024. Since then, he failed to get past 20 in 7 successive innings. He owns 220 runs at 22.

3,000 runs for Abhishek in T20s

During his knock, Abhishek also surpassed 3,000 runs in T20s. He has raced to a tally of 3,025 runs from 116 T20 innings. He registered his 18th fifty. He owns 4 hundreds as well. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages 29.36 (SR: 156.25).