Pakistan may withdraw from ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here's why
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is staring at a crisis as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mulls pulling out of 2025 Champions Trophy. This comes after India decided against playing in the tournament if it is hosted in Pakistan. The ICC had proposed a hybrid model, where India would play their matches at a neutral venue and the rest of the tournament continues in Pakistan. However, PCB has rejected this proposal.
PCB rejects ICC's hybrid model proposal
The ICC had informed the PCB about the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision of not traveling to Pakistan for the tournament. In response, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi dismissed the possibility of a hybrid model for the tournament. This rejection could potentially lead to the complete relocation of the Champions Trophy from Pakistan, and may even result in Pakistan's withdrawal from it.
Pakistan's withdrawal could impact future ICC tournaments
The Dawn report further states that if the tournament is shifted out of Pakistan, the government may ask PCB to ensure Pakistan doesn't participate in it. This could have serious consequences for future ICC tournaments. The report further states that the Pakistani government may also ask PCB to refuse playing against India in any ICC or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments until issues are resolved between both nations at a governmental level.
Champions Trophy 2025: Uncertainty looms over tournament's future
The eight-team tournament is slated to be played from February 19 to March 9 next year in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. However, the fate of the tournament now hangs in the balance with these developments. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif had earlier claimed that Pakistan would withdraw from the Champions Trophy if India doesn't participate in it.