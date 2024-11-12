Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket Australia CEO, Hockley, defended the decision to rest key players during the ODI series against Pakistan, citing the need to expose young talent, despite the team's defeat.

Former captain Clarke, however, expressed concern over dwindling fan interest due to such strategies.

With key players absent, Australia lost the third ODI to Pakistan and now looks forward to three T20s and a Test match against India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Australia lost the ODI series 1-2 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Cricket Australia CEO reacts following ODI series defeat vs Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:06 am Nov 12, 202410:06 am

What's the story Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has expressed his disappointment over the recent One Day International (ODI) series loss against Pakistan. However, he firmly defended the decision to release Test-bound players for preparation ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Key players including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were released after the second ODI. This move was met with criticism from former Australian captain Michael Clarke.

Criticism

Clarke questions selectors' decision amid series loss

Clarke expressed his confusion over the decision to release players on Big Sport's Breakfast radio program. He wondered why the Australian team members couldn't play the one-day match, with 11 days remaining for the first Test in Perth. "If Australia had won the first two games, then you can understand why they rest their big fish, but it was [the] series on the line," Clarke said.

Fan concern

Clarke warns of dwindling fan interest in ODIs

Further expressing his disappointment, Clarke said if the management doesn't care about ODI cricket, they can't expect fans to turn up at the stadium. "If you're not going to care, we are not going to care. You can't expect the fans to want to come and watch one-day cricket," he warned. This could be a problem, fans losing interest because of team management's strategy.

Defense

Hockley defends decision, cites exposure for young talent

In the face of criticism, Hockley defended the decision to rest key players. He implied that this was done to give exposure to young talent. "We have been criticized in the past, but not giving new players an opportunity to come in," he said. Although he admitted that the series against Pakistan was disappointing, Hockley insisted it was a good opportunity for emerging talents.

Future fixtures

Australia's performance and upcoming matches

In the absence of key batters, Australia could only manage 140 runs and lost the third ODI by eight wickets against Pakistan. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head were also missing from the ODI side due to their paternity break. The aforementioned players, barring Head, are part of Australia's 13-member squad for the first Test vs India in Perth. Australia and Pakistan will now play three T20s before the first Test against India starts on November 22.