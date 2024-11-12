Cricket Australia CEO reacts following ODI series defeat vs Pakistan
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has expressed his disappointment over the recent One Day International (ODI) series loss against Pakistan. However, he firmly defended the decision to release Test-bound players for preparation ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Key players including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were released after the second ODI. This move was met with criticism from former Australian captain Michael Clarke.
Clarke questions selectors' decision amid series loss
Clarke expressed his confusion over the decision to release players on Big Sport's Breakfast radio program. He wondered why the Australian team members couldn't play the one-day match, with 11 days remaining for the first Test in Perth. "If Australia had won the first two games, then you can understand why they rest their big fish, but it was [the] series on the line," Clarke said.
Clarke warns of dwindling fan interest in ODIs
Further expressing his disappointment, Clarke said if the management doesn't care about ODI cricket, they can't expect fans to turn up at the stadium. "If you're not going to care, we are not going to care. You can't expect the fans to want to come and watch one-day cricket," he warned. This could be a problem, fans losing interest because of team management's strategy.
Hockley defends decision, cites exposure for young talent
In the face of criticism, Hockley defended the decision to rest key players. He implied that this was done to give exposure to young talent. "We have been criticized in the past, but not giving new players an opportunity to come in," he said. Although he admitted that the series against Pakistan was disappointing, Hockley insisted it was a good opportunity for emerging talents.
Australia's performance and upcoming matches
In the absence of key batters, Australia could only manage 140 runs and lost the third ODI by eight wickets against Pakistan. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head were also missing from the ODI side due to their paternity break. The aforementioned players, barring Head, are part of Australia's 13-member squad for the first Test vs India in Perth. Australia and Pakistan will now play three T20s before the first Test against India starts on November 22.