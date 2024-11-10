Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahul Dravid's sons are making their mark in cricket.

Anvay Dravid has secured a spot in the Vijay Merchant Trophy probable list after scoring an unbeaten double-century in the KSCA Under-16 Inter-Zonal tournament.

Meanwhile, his elder brother Samit is representing Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Their father, Rahul Dravid, is taking on a new role as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Anvay Dravid features as one of the three wicketkeeper-batters

Vijay Merchant Trophy: Karnataka's probable list includes Rahul Dravid's son

What's the story Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid's younger son Anvay Dravid has been picked as a probable for Karnataka's Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. The tournament will begin on December 6. Anvay features as one of the three wicketkeeper-batters in the 35-member Karnataka probable list, along with Aditya Jha and Joy James. His selection speaks volumes about his cricketing talent and comes after he led Karnataka's under-14 team last year.

Cricketing prowess

Anvay's impressive performance in KSCA Under-16 Inter-Zonal tournament

Anvay Dravid showed his skills in the KSCA Under-16 Inter-Zonal tournament. He slammed an unbeaten double-century (200*) for Bangalore Zone against Tumkur Zone, a performance that surely earned him a place in the Vijay Merchant Trophy probable list. The Karnataka State Cricket Association has named former state players - Kunal Kapoor and Adithya B Sagar - as head coach and bowling coach respectively, for the Under-16 team.

Brother's journey

Samit Dravid represents Karnataka in Cooch Behar Trophy

While Anvay gears up for the Under-16 tournament, his elder brother Samit is already donning the Karnataka colors in the Cooch Behar Trophy. Samit recently scored 71 runs against Baroda, but his team lost. A medium-pace all-rounder, Samit scored a 71 off 141 balls, but Karnataka lost to Baroda by an innings and 212 runs. Another milestone in Rahul Dravid's sons' cricketing journey.

Coaching commitments

Rahul Dravid's new role as head coach of Rajasthan Royals

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid has assumed new responsibilities as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his senior men's national team stint. He will be at the auction table for IPL 2025 mega-auction, slated for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. "We have decided that we will do six out of six retentions. We came to this decision because we trust our talent," Dravid told JioCinema.