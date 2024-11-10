Summarize Simplifying... In short Aakash Chopra, former cricketer, has dismissed rumors about separate coaches for the Indian cricket team, defending current head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma.

Despite a recent defeat to New Zealand, Chopra emphasized Gambhir's achievements, including a T20I series win and an ODI series loss in Sri Lanka, and victories against Bangladesh.

He also stressed the importance of accountability, noting that the BCCI has provided everything Gambhir requested.

Gautam Gambhir has already seen certain highs and lows as India's head coach

Separate coaches for Indian cricket team? Aakash Chopra dismisses rumors

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has dismissed rumors that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering appointing separate coaches for red and white-ball cricket. The speculation came after India's shock 3-0 Test series defeat to New Zealand at home. Chopra has called these claims 'absolute' rumors and has thrown his weight behind head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Coach support

Chopra defends Gambhir's leadership amid performance scrutiny

Chopra defended Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma, saying while they should be held responsible for the shocking defeat to New Zealand, it would be too early to replace Gambhir as head coach. He stressed that Gambhir has only been in his role for three months. "I feel it is an absolute rumor," Chopra said on his YouTube channel about the speculation of separate coaches.

Performance review

Chopra highlights Gambhir's achievements and challenges

Since he succeeded Rahul Dravid as head coach after India's T20 World Cup victory, Gambhir has taken the team to a T20I series win and ODI series loss in Sri Lanka. The team also won both Test and T20I series against Bangladesh at home. However, they were whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand in Tests in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.

Accountability focus

Chopra emphasizes accountability in Team India's performance

Chopra also pointed out that Gambhir has got everything he asked for from the BCCI. "Whatever Gautam asked for, the BCCI gave him," he said. He further added when the results are not up to the mark, questions will naturally be raised. This comes as India regroup for another sturdy challenge - the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled Down Under, starting November 22.