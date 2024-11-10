Summarize Simplifying... In short Robin Uthappa, in a chat with Hindustan Times, lauded Indian all-rounder Ramandeep Singh's impressive IPL performance, particularly his striking and fielding skills.

Ramandeep Singh is yet to make his international debut

Robin Uthappa highlights Indian all-rounder Ramandeep Singh's potential

By Parth Dhall 04:25 pm Nov 10, 202404:25 pm

What's the story Former cricketer Robin Uthappa believes the talented all-rounder Ramandeep Singh should make his debut in the ongoing South Africa T20I series. Singh, who is a part of India's squad, didn't play the series opener in Durban. Uthappa, now a JioCinema and Sports18 expert, feels Singh is "one of the most exciting prospects" in Indian cricket. Here's more on the same.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Uthappa praised Singh's IPL performance. He said as a finisher, Singh has scored 125 runs from just 62 balls. Uthappa also praised Singh's fielding and his ability to bowl when needed. He added, "If you are striking at 200 and you are fielding as well as Ramandeep does, we have seen more of that when he played for India A in the recently-concluded series in Oman."

Uthappa has hinted Singh could be the perfect all-rounder, as has been the case with Hardik Pandya. He feels Singh's confidence and potential, which he showed during his time with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, makes him a great asset. "If you can blood someone like him then you get two all-rounders in the likes of him and Hardik Pandya, which is gold to Indian cricket at this point in time," Uthappa said.

Singh had a stellar IPL 2024 season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), playing a key role in their championship victory. His performances also saw him being selected for the recently-concluded Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, KKR retained Singh, further emphasizing his value to the franchise. Uthappa is excited to see how Singh will perform in the South Africa series, where India will play the second T20I on Sunday, November 10.