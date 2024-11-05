Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket legend Adam Gilchrist suggests that India's recent series loss to New Zealand could spark internal debates about their strategy, especially considering the underperformance of veteran players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

This historic defeat for India has also led to the BCCI considering the future of senior bowlers if the team fails to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

NZ series defeat might have impacted Indian team internally: Gilchrist

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:44 am Nov 05, 2024

What's the story The Indian cricket team is under the scanner after their 0-3 loss to New Zealand in a three-match Test series. The final match in Mumbai saw New Zealand winning by 25 runs, marking the first time India have been whitewashed in a home series of three or more Tests. The shocking result has invited criticism of Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir's strategy, with Sharma also facing the heat for his dismal performance.

Internal review

Gilchrist believes defeat will prompt internal discussions

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist, in a chat with Fox Sports, opined that the Indian team's loss could ignite internal conversations about their approach. He said, "It does (have an impact), more for the Indian players and the Indian team internally. They have to be asking themselves pretty hard questions." Gilchrist also hinted at questions over Gambhir's management after this result.

Veteran pressure

Gilchrist points out pressure on veteran players

Gilchrist further highlighted the pressure on veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been out of form. He said, "There are a few aging players there who may start to even second guess themselves a little bit." Notably, this defeat is a historic moment for New Zealand cricket as it's their first time winning three Tests in a series home or away, and bagging three successive away Test wins.

BCCI decision

BCCI to decide on senior bowlers' future

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the board will decide on the future of senior bowlers if India fail to qualify for the World Test Championship final. This comes after India dropped from the top spot in the points table in the WTC 2023-25. The Indian team is now preparing for their upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, starting with the Perth Test.