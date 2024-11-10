ICC cancels Champions Trophy event amid India-Pakistan scheduling dispute
In a major development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has canceled a crucial event, slated for November 11, related to the 2025 Champions Trophy. The cancelation comes amid disputes over the tournament's schedule and uncertainty over India's participation in Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't received government's approval to send its team to Pakistan, leading to speculation over a hybrid tournament model.
ICC confirms ongoing discussions about Champions Trophy schedule
An ICC official confirmed the schedule for the Champions Trophy is yet to be finalized. "The schedule is not confirmed, we are still in discussions with the host and participating nations on the Champions Trophy schedule. Once confirmed we will announce through our normal channels," said an ICC official. This statement highlights the uncertainty of India's participation in matches scheduled to be held in Lahore against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Pakistan.
PCB chairman expresses frustration over lack of communication
Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has expressed his disappointment over miscommunication regarding India's participation. "We have a clear stance that they must give it to us in writing if they [the Indian cricket board] have any issues. Till today, we have not spoken about any hybrid model, but we're ready to speak on this," Naqvi told reporters in Lahore recently.
BCCI sources confirm India's non-participation in Pakistan
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the BCCI has informed the ICC that Team India won't be playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is set to be held in Pakistan. The decision was taken after the Indian government advised against sending the team to Pakistan. This development requires a contingency plan from both ICC and PCB, perhaps a hybrid model where teams would alternate between Pakistan and another venue.