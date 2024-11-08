Summarize Simplifying... In short Smriti Mandhana, a cricket player with a strong track record, is set to debut for the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL, replacing Eleanor Larosa and Annie O'Neil.

Mandhana joined the Strikers on Friday

Smriti Mandhana to debut for Adelaide Strikers in WBBL

By Rajdeep Saha 05:58 pm Nov 08, 202405:58 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is all set to make her debut for the Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The left-handed batter was included in the squad for Saturday's match against Brisbane Heat at The Gabba. The announcement comes after Mandhana joined the Strikers's team on Friday, opening a new chapter in her cricketing career.

Team changes

Mandhana and Patterson join Strikers's squad

Mandhana was included in the Strikers's squad along with Bridget Patterson, replacing Eleanor Larosa and Annie O'Neil. The team has had a rough start to the tournament, sitting at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.900. The Strikers have lost three out of their four matches so far, but are optimistic for a turnaround against Brisbane Heat.

Tournament performance

Strikers aim for comeback after previous losses

The Strikers, who won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, are looking to recover from their recent loss to the Melbourne Renegades. The team's updated squad for the match against Brisbane Heat features Tahlia McGrath, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Ellie Johnston, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt.

Career highlights

Mandhana's impressive track record in WBBL

Notably, the Strikers will be Mandhana's fourth team in the WBBL. She has an impressive record of having scored 784 runs in 38 matches at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 130.01. Her record includes a century and four half-centuries, making her a potential asset for the Strikers's squad.