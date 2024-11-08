Summarize Simplifying... In short Five NBA rookies are making waves early in their careers.

Memphis' Wells, a defensive powerhouse, is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Wizards' Carrington and Sarr are leading the offense and defense respectively, while Suns' Dunn is impressing with his shooting accuracy.

Lastly, Magic's da Silva is showing promise despite the team's recent losses.

Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells currently leads the NBA Rookie of the Year award race, thanks to his stellar season so far (Image credit: X/@GrizzlyMuse)

Presenting NBA Rookie of the Year candidates, through Week 2

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:16 pm Nov 08, 2024

What's the story The 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year race is wide open. Unlike last year's duel between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, this season has seen unexpected developments. Top contender Reed Sheppard has been sidelined for the Rockets, while Zaccharie Risacher struggles with efficiency for the Hawks. Lesser-known rookies are stepping up, making for a fascinating competition. Here's a list of the top five candidates.

#1

Jaylen Wells - Memphis Grizzlies

Injuries to key players left Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins relying on rookie Wells, the No. 39 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Wells seized his chance, averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and shooting 39.6% from deep (four games). Known for his defensive prowess, he's taken on challenging assignments. He averages 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in nine games this season.

#2

Bub Carrington - Washington Wizards

Carrington is shaping up to be a draft steal for the Wizards. The 6-foot-4 point guard has impressed from the start of his NBA career, leading the Wizards' offense. Last week, he averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Overall, this season Carrington has played six games, whilst averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

#3

Alex Sarr - Washington Wizards

Sarr has been key to the Wizards' recent 2-1 stretch, averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 3.3 blocks per game. The French forward has excelled defensively, with elite shot-blocking and impressive perimeter coverage. Washington are surely thrilled with the strong two-way performance of their number two pick. In six games, he has averaged 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

#4

Ryan Dunn - Phoneix Suns

Dunn is making a strong impression in the NBA with his shooting, hitting 45.5% overall and 39.4% from three-point range. His accuracy has helped stretch the floor for the Phoenix Suns, who went 3-0 last week. Dunn's contributions extend beyond scoring and is emerging as a capable defender. Overall, in eight games, he averages 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.

#5

Tristan da Silva - Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley started rookie Silva against the Dallas Mavericks after his strong performance versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the Magic went 0-2 last week, da Silva averaged 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, shooting 53.3%, including 57.1% from deep. Overall, in five games this season, he has averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.