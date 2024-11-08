Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling NFL match, Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a comeback victory over the Bengals, with Tylan Wallace's 84-yard touchdown being a highlight.

Despite a strong performance from Ja'Marr Chase, the Ravens held on to win 35-34.

Wallace, who has been growing his impact in the 2024 season, has a career focus on special teams but is now making a mark with his offensive stats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

WR Tylan Wallace's breakout performance including his first career TD rallies the Ravens to a win (Image credit: X/@OfficialTylan2)

NFL, Tylan Wallace shines in Ravens' victory over Bengals: Stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:17 pm Nov 08, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Tylan Wallace, a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, delivered a standout performance against the Cincinnati Bengals with a critical 84-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Known for his speed and strength, Wallace's run came with a double stiff-arm that helped secure Baltimore's lead. Wallace's breakout performance aided the Ravens' thriller 35-34 victory. In this article, we detail the game and the WR's stats.

Game Recap

Jackson leads Ravens back, as Baltimore edge past Bengals

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a thrilling comeback victory, throwing three fourth-quarter touchdowns to erase a 21-7 deficit against the Bengals. Wallace's explosive 84-yard touchdown highlighted the comeback, while Baltimore's defense secured the win by stopping a last-minute two-point attempt. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase's 264-yard, three-touchdown night for Cincinnati kept the game close, but Baltimore held on, winning 35-34.

2024 season

Wallace and Ravens' 2024 season so far

The Ravens are currently second in the AFC North with a 7-3 record and are coming off a thrilling win. They will face the AFC North toppers Pittsburgh Steelers in their next encounter. Meanwhile, Wallace has played 10 games this season, amassing 146 yards from five receptions including his first career TD this season. Notably, the 84-yard TD is also Wallace's longest career reception.

College career

WR's college career numbers and early NFL journey

Wallace played 13 games as a freshman at Oklahoma State in 2017, with seven receptions for 118 yards, before becoming a starter in 2018. Drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round in 2021, he signed a four-year rookie contract in May. Although he was primarily used on special teams in his first season, Wallace also had one start.

Career

Wallace's NFL career stats

Over four NFL seasons with the Ravens, Wallace has recorded 12 receptions for 213 yards, averaging 17.8 yards per catch. His production has grown in 2024 with 146 receiving yards, a 29.2-yard average per catch, and his first touchdown on an 84-yard play. Wallace's career focus has mainly been on special teams, with his offensive stats now showing a greater impact in 2024.