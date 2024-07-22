In short Simplifying... In short India's Women's T20 team has achieved some impressive totals, with their highest being 20 against UAE, thanks to Harmanpreet's 66 and Richa Ghosh's 64*.

Other notable totals include 19 against England and New Zealand in 2018, and 18 against Australia in 2022, which resulted in a thrilling Super Over victory.

India have breached the 200-run mark for the first time in WT20Is (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 Asia Cup: A look at India's highest totals

By Parth Dhall 11:21 pm Jul 22, 202411:21 pm

What's the story India thrashed the United Arab Emirates by 78 runs in Match 5 of the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup in Dambulla. Riding on fifties from Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur, India posted 201/5 while batting first. This is now the highest-ever total in the tournament's history. Notably, India breached the 200-run mark for the first time in WT20Is. Here are their highest WT20I totals.

#1

201/5 vs UAE, 2024

As mentioned, India Women's 201/5 is now their highest total in the shortest format. Harmanpreet propelled India to a 78-run victory as she smashed a 47-ball 66. Richa Ghosh also contributed with 29-ball 64* before India restricted UAE to 123/7. Deepti Sharma took two wickets, while Kavisha Egodage's knock went in vain.

#2

198/4 vs England, 2018

During the 2018 India Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series, India scored 198/4 against England in Brabourne. Mithali Raj (53) and Mandhana (76) added 129 runs for the first wicket, while Pooja Vastrakar smashed a 10-ball 22. However, England stunned Team India by chasing it down in 18.4 overs. Opener Danni Wyatt scored a match-winning century for England.

#3

194/5 vs New Zealand, 2018

Harmanpreet played a pivotal knock for India in the 2018 ICC T20 World Cup encounter against New Zealand. Batting first, India were down to 40/3 before Harmanpreet's 51-ball 103 lifted them up. Jemimah Rodrigues also smashed a 45-ball 59 as India racked up 194/5 in 20 overs. The Kiwis were later restricted to 160/9, with Dayalan Hemalatha and Poonam Yadav taking four-fers.

#4

187/1 vs Australia, 2022

India claimed a famous win through Super Over against Australia in the 2nd WT20I. The Women in Yellow racked up 187/1, riding on knocks of Beth Mooney (82*) and Tahlia McGrath (70*). In response, Australia also scored 187/5 as the match went into the Super Over. Mandhana starred with a 49-ball 79, while Richa Ghosh smashed a 13-ball 26*. India won the one-over eliminator.