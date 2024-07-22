In short Simplifying... In short Aston Villa's new £50m signing, Amadou Onana, has an impressive Premier League record.

With 63 appearances, he's scored three goals (all headers), assisted twice, and made 12 shots on target.

His defensive skills are equally noteworthy, boasting 143 tackles, 58 interceptions, and 67 clearances.

Amadou Onana has signed for Aston Villa (Image Source: X/@AVFCOfficial)

Aston Villa sign Amadou Onana for £50m: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:25 pm Jul 22, 202409:25 pm

What's the story Amadou Onana has signed for Aston Villa after completing his medical on Sunday. Onana has joined Villa for £50m from fellow Premier League side Everton. Unai Emery has been keen in strengthening his squad ahead of Aston Villa's Champions League campaign. Villa have already brought in two central midfielders this summer. Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley have joined from Juventus and Luton Town respectively.

Career

A look at Onana's club career

22-year-old Onana started his career with TSG Hoffenheim II in Regionalliga Südwest. He made one appearance. He moved to Hamburger SV in Bundesliga 2 and played 26 games, scoring once. In 2021-22, he played for French club Lille, scoring 3 goals in 43 appearances. He moved to Everton next. Across two seasons, the defensive midfielder managed four goals in 72 matches across competitions.

Premier League

His overall Premier League stats

Onana has made 63 appearances in the Premier League. In addition to three goals, he owns two assists. All of his three goals have been headers. Out of his 63 shots, 12 have been on target. He has created six big chances in addition to providing 11 through balls. Onana owns 143 tackles, 58 interceptions and 67 clearances. He has 30 successful 50/50s.

PL 2023-24

His stats in Premier League 2023-24

Onana made 30 appearances in the Premier League 2023-24 season. He scored two goals. As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Onana had 21 shots (excluding blocks) out of which six were on target. He created 18 chances. Notably, Onana attempted 1,023 passes and completed 869. He completed 17 lay-offs and 12 take-ons. He provided six through balls. Onana also made 71 tackles.

Belgium

His performance at Euro 2024 for Belgium

Onana has earned 18 caps for national side Belgium. He was last seen at the 2024 European Championship. In four matches, he created one chance and managed a solitary shot on target. He attempted 239 passes, completing 216 of them. 115 of his passes were completed in the opposition half. He completed two lay-offs and three take-ons. Onana made 8 tackles.

