Euro 2024, Switzerland oust defending champions Italy in R16: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:52 pm Jun 29, 202411:52 pm

What's the story Switzerland have knocked out Italy from the 2024 UEFA European Championship. The Swiss claimed a solid 2-0 win over the defending champions, who were below-par. Italy lacked flair and quality as it made the Swiss look better than they were. Switzerland will play either England or Slovakia in the quarter-finals. Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas scored for Switzerland. Here's more.

Here are the match stats

Switzerland had 0.98 expected goals compared to Italy's 0.05. The Swiss had 10 attempts with three shots on target. Italy had no shots on target from one attempt. Switzerland clocked 20 shots in the opposition box. Italy managed just four touches.

Granit Xhaka enjoys a solid match

Granit Xhaka was solid for Switzerland. As per Squawka, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka managed 101 touches and won 100% aerial duels. He also completed 94/98 passes and made 16 final third entries (most). He made 3 chances and had one clearance.