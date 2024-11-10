Summarize Simplifying... In short Lizelle Lee set a new Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) record with an unbeaten 150-run innings, including 12 sixes, a world record in itself.

Despite an early setback, her partnerships with Elyse Villani and Heather Graham led the Hurricanes to a significant total.

Lee credits her team for their support during her challenging times, which contributed to the Hurricanes' second-highest total in WBBL history.

Lee's phenomenal innings guided Hobart Hurricanes to win against Perth Scorchers

Lizelle Lee sets new WBBL record with unbeaten 150-run knock

By Parth Dhall 03:07 pm Nov 10, 2024

What's the story Former South African batter Lizelle Lee has created a new record in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) after smashing a stunning 150* against Perth Scorchers in Sydney. Lee, with a phenomenal knock, recorded the highest individual score in WBBL history. This guided her team, Hobart Hurricanes Women to a commanding 72-run win. Notably, Lee was struggling with her batting form before the match.

Game changer

Lee's record-breaking innings: A game changer

Lee's record-breaking innings started after Hurricanes lost two early wickets to Chloe Ainsworth, reducing them to 16/2 in the third over. She then stitched two crucial partnerships, first with Elyse Villani and then with Heather Graham. These partnerships guided the Hurricanes to a daunting total of 203/3. Lee's blistering century came off just 51 balls and featured 12 boundaries and an equal number of sixes, adding a staggering 73% to her team's total.

New record

Lee attains these feats

Lee's 12 sixes in her innings created a new world record, breaking Grace Harris's last season's WBBL record. She now has the fifth-highest Women's T20s and the highest-ever for a Full Member. Despite being dropped on 63 at backward point, Lee continued her onslaught throughout the match. She particularly targeted bowler Ebony Hoskin, hammering successive maximums in the fourth over. She also added back-to-back sixes off the same bowler in the final over.

Team support

Lee credits team for support during challenging times

In the wake of her record-breaking performance, Lee thanked her teammates for their constant support during her difficult times. "I have to give credit to everybody in our team that kept on believing in me. When I was doubting myself and crying, they were there," she told Channel Seven. This win was Hurricanes's second-highest total in WBBL history and further cemented their place in the league standings.