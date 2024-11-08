Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan dominated Australia in the 2nd ODI, with Rauf and Shaheen leading the bowling attack.

Rauf claimed his second ODI five-wicket haul, while Mohammad Rizwan equaled the world record for most catches in an ODI innings.

The victory was sealed in just 26.3 overs, thanks to a strong opening partnership between Ayub and Abdullah Shafique.

Haris Rauf headlined Pakistan's triumph with a fifer (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

All-round Pakistan hammer Australia in 2nd ODI: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:10 pm Nov 08, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Australia have thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval to square the three-match series 1-1. It was a one-sided affair as the Men in Green had no troubles whatsoever while chasing a paltry 164 for victory. While Haris Rauf headlined Pakistan's triumph with a fifer, Saim Ayub scored a fiery 82. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Australia were off to a fiery start before losing wickets in a cluster. Rauf dismantled their middle oder as Steve Smith (35) was the only one to score 20-plus. Pakistan made light work of the run chase with Ayub leading the charge. He added 137 runs with his opening partner Abdullah Shafique, who also scored a fifty. Pakistan hence prevailed in just 26.3 overs.

Rauf

Second fifer for Rauf

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf delivered eight overs in the game and claimed figures worth 5/29. This was Rauf's second five-wicket haul in ODIs. The speed merchant has now raced to 77 wickets across 39 ODIs at 24.90. His economy (5.94) is a bit on the higher side (4W: 4). 16 of his scalps have come against Australia at 19.93 (6 matches).

Information

Rauf joins these names

Rauf became the sixth Pakistan bowler to claim an ODI fifer against Australia in Australia. He joined the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq, Hasan Ali, and Abdul Qadir. Shaheen

World record

World record for Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan was instrumental in the match, taking six catches behind the stumps. This feat equals the world record for most catches in an innings as far as ODI cricket is concerned. He is the ninth wicketkeeper to achieve the feat and the 12th instance of a gloveman taking six catches in a men's ODI.

Shaheen

Three-fer for Shaheen as well

Pakistan's bowling attack wasn't just dependent on Rauf. Shaheen Afridi also left his mark by claiming 3/26 in eight overs. With his latest spell, the left-arm pacer has raced to 109 ODI wickets at 23.47. He has 18 wickets in just six ODIs against the Aussies at 16.44. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain dismissed one batter apiece.

Ayub

Fifty in second ODI for Ayub

Ayub fell to Adam Zampa after scoring 82 runs off 72 balls, a knock laced with six sixes and five fours. This was just his second ODI appearance as he managed just a solitary run in the series opener. Overall in List A cricket, he has gone past 1,500 runs (now 1,555) at 39-plus. The tally includes seven fifties besides three tons.

Shafique

Second fifty against Australia for Shafique

Shafiqe returned unbeaten on 64 off 69 balls as he hammered four boundaries besides three maximums. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shafique has raced to 492 runs across 14 ODIs at an average of 37.84 (50s: 5, 100: 1). This was his second fifty in three ODIs against the Aussies as he now owns 140 runs against them at 70.

Records

Shafiqe, Ayub script these records

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shafiqe and Ayub's 137-run partnership is the third-highest stand by a Pakistan opening pair in Australia (ODIs). It is also the second-highest opening partnership for a Pakistan pair against Australia. Shafiqe and Ayub also became the second opening pair to record a century stand against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.