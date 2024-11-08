Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad Rizwan, a Pakistani wicketkeeper, has matched the world record for most catches in a single ODI cricket innings with six.

This achievement also sets a new record for the most catches in a men's ODI against Australia.

This achievement also sets a new record for the most catches in a men's ODI against Australia.

Rizwan is the second Pakistani player to achieve this feat, following Sarfaraz Ahmed, and the ninth wicketkeeper globally.

Rizwan took six catches against Australia (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Rizwan equals world record for most catches (ODI cricket)

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:36 pm Nov 08, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan, has equaled the world record for the most catches in a men's ODI. He achieved the remarkable feat during Pakistan's second ODI against Australia on November 8. The game, played at Adelaide, saw Australia being all out for 163 runs. Haris Rauf spearheaded the Pakistani bowling attack with a brilliant 5-29.

Match highlights

Rizwan's role in Australia's dismissals

Rizwan was instrumental in the match, taking six catches behind the stumps. This feat equals the world record for most catches in an innings as far as ODI cricket is concerned. Seven of the 10 Australian wickets were caught by fielders, with Babar Azam also joining the list by dismissing Matthew Short in the seventh over.

Record details

Rizwan joins elite group of wicket-keepers

Rizwan's catches resulted in the dismissals of Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Steven Smith. This feat puts him among an elite group of wicketkeepers to have caught six batter in an innings. He is the ninth wicketkeeper to achieve the feat and the 12th instance of a gloveman taking six catches in a men's ODI. Australia's Adam Gilchrist is the only one to accomplish this feat multiple times (4).

Additional records

Rizwan sets new record against Australia

Apart from equaling the world record, Rizwan also registered a new record for the most catches in a men's ODI against Australia. He becomes the first player to take six catches in a single game against the team. Earlier, four players had taken five catches in a men's ODI against Australia- Guy de Alwis (Sri Lanka), Mark Boucher (South Africa), Geraint Jones (England, twice) and Jos Buttler (England).

National record

Rizwan's achievement mirrors Sarfaraz Ahmed's feat

Rizwan is only the second Pakistani player after Sarfaraz Ahmed to take six catches in a men's ODI. Notably, this was also the first time a player has taken six catches in an ODI at the Adelaide Oval. His achievement is a mirror image of Ahmed's, further emphasizing his skill and precision as a wicketkeeper.