Summarize Simplifying... In short Haris Rauf's impressive five-wicket haul put Pakistan in a commanding position against Australia in a recent ODI match.

Rauf's performance, which included the dismissal of Australian skipper Pat Cummins, marked his second five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi also shone, claiming six wickets, contributing to Pakistan's strong bowling attack. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rauf took 5/29 in Adelaide (Image source: X/@ICC)

Haris Rauf's 5-wicket haul puts Pakistan in command against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:31 pm Nov 08, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf produced an outstanding show in the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Just a day after his 31st birthday, Rauf took his second fifer in ODI cricket as the hosts were folded for 163. The right-arm pacer, who made a comeback to the national side for the ongoing Australian tour, had taken three wickets in the series opener as well. Here we decode his stats.

Spell

Rauf's unplayable spell dismantles Australia

Rauf's first victim was Josh Inglis, who was caught behind for 18. Marnus Labuschagne followed suit an over later, falling for just six runs. Aaron Hardie also fell prey to a caught-behind dismissal in the 26th over while Glenn Maxwell chopped one onto his stumps in the 28th over. The dismissal of Maxwell left Australia reeling at 129/7. Rauf then completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who was caught behind.

Spell

Second fifer for Rauf

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf delivered eight overs in the game and claimed figures worth 5/29. This was Rauf's second five-wicket haul in ODIs, his previous best being 5/18 against Afghanistan a year ago in Hambantota. The speed merchant has now raced to 77 wickets across 39 ODIs at 24.90. His economy (5.94) is a bit on the higher side (4W: 4). 16 of his scalps have come against Australia at 19.93 (6 matches).

DYK

Rauf joins these names

Rauf became the sixth Pakistan bowler to claim an ODI fifer against Australia in Australia. He joined the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq, Hasan Ali, and Abdul Qadir.

Team performance

Three-fer for Shaheen as well

Pakistan's bowling attack wasn't just dependent on Rauf. Shaheen Afridi also left his mark by claiming 3/26 in eight overs. With his latest spell, the left-arm pacer has raced to 109 wickets across 55 games at 23.47. His economy rate reads a stellar 5.47 (5W: 3). He has 18 wickets in just six ODIs against the Aussies at 16.44. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain dismissed one batter apiece.