Haris Rauf's 5-wicket haul puts Pakistan in command against Australia
Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf produced an outstanding show in the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Just a day after his 31st birthday, Rauf took his second fifer in ODI cricket as the hosts were folded for 163. The right-arm pacer, who made a comeback to the national side for the ongoing Australian tour, had taken three wickets in the series opener as well. Here we decode his stats.
Rauf's unplayable spell dismantles Australia
Rauf's first victim was Josh Inglis, who was caught behind for 18. Marnus Labuschagne followed suit an over later, falling for just six runs. Aaron Hardie also fell prey to a caught-behind dismissal in the 26th over while Glenn Maxwell chopped one onto his stumps in the 28th over. The dismissal of Maxwell left Australia reeling at 129/7. Rauf then completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who was caught behind.
Second fifer for Rauf
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf delivered eight overs in the game and claimed figures worth 5/29. This was Rauf's second five-wicket haul in ODIs, his previous best being 5/18 against Afghanistan a year ago in Hambantota. The speed merchant has now raced to 77 wickets across 39 ODIs at 24.90. His economy (5.94) is a bit on the higher side (4W: 4). 16 of his scalps have come against Australia at 19.93 (6 matches).
Rauf joins these names
Rauf became the sixth Pakistan bowler to claim an ODI fifer against Australia in Australia. He joined the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq, Hasan Ali, and Abdul Qadir.
Three-fer for Shaheen as well
Pakistan's bowling attack wasn't just dependent on Rauf. Shaheen Afridi also left his mark by claiming 3/26 in eight overs. With his latest spell, the left-arm pacer has raced to 109 wickets across 55 games at 23.47. His economy rate reads a stellar 5.47 (5W: 3). He has 18 wickets in just six ODIs against the Aussies at 16.44. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain dismissed one batter apiece.