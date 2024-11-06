Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharjah Cricket Stadium has made history by hosting its 300th international match, the most by any cricket ground worldwide.

The stadium, which first opened its doors in 1984, has seen legendary performances, including seven ODI centuries by Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

The venue has also been a favorite for teams like India and Sri Lanka, hosting 72 and 87 matches respectively.

The stadium is a prominent landmark in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Sharjah becomes first cricket stadium to host 300 internationals: Stats

By Parth Dhall 05:11 pm Nov 06, 202405:11 pm

What's the story The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has created history by becoming the first-ever venue to host 300 men's international cricket matches. The record was created during the first One Day International (ODI) between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on November 6. The stadium, a prominent landmark in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has hosted quite a few historic international matches to date. Here are the key stats.

Historic journey

A look at the historic journey of Sharjah Cricket Stadium

The first match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium was an Asia Cup ODI between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in 1984. It has been the venue for many memorable tournaments through the 1990s ever since. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has scored seven ODI centuries here, including his famous 'Desert Storm' onslaught against Australia in 1998.

Honoring legends

Tendulkar's achievements commemorated at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Tendulkar's seven centuries at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium are only matched by Pakistan's Saeed Anwar. To pay tribute to Tendulkar's accomplishments, the West Stand of the stadium was renamed as 'Sachin Tendulkar Stand' on his 50th birthday in 2023. Pakistan have played nearly half of all games hosted here (93 wins in 144 matches).

Team performances

Sharjah Cricket Stadium: A favorite venue for top teams

Sri Lanka and India have also been regulars at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, having played 87 and 72 matches respectively. India have won 35 matches here before making their last appearance here in 2000. The stadium's record beats other international venues like the Sydney Cricket Ground (291 matches), the Melbourne Cricket Ground (287 matches), and the Harare Sports Club (267 matches).

Information

253 ODIs at this venue

The one being played between Afghanistan and Bangladesh is the 253rd ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The iconic venue has also hosted nine Tests and 38 T20Is as of now.