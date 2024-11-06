Sharjah becomes first cricket stadium to host 300 internationals: Stats
The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has created history by becoming the first-ever venue to host 300 men's international cricket matches. The record was created during the first One Day International (ODI) between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on November 6. The stadium, a prominent landmark in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has hosted quite a few historic international matches to date. Here are the key stats.
A look at the historic journey of Sharjah Cricket Stadium
The first match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium was an Asia Cup ODI between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in 1984. It has been the venue for many memorable tournaments through the 1990s ever since. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has scored seven ODI centuries here, including his famous 'Desert Storm' onslaught against Australia in 1998.
Tendulkar's achievements commemorated at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Tendulkar's seven centuries at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium are only matched by Pakistan's Saeed Anwar. To pay tribute to Tendulkar's accomplishments, the West Stand of the stadium was renamed as 'Sachin Tendulkar Stand' on his 50th birthday in 2023. Pakistan have played nearly half of all games hosted here (93 wins in 144 matches).
Sharjah Cricket Stadium: A favorite venue for top teams
Sri Lanka and India have also been regulars at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, having played 87 and 72 matches respectively. India have won 35 matches here before making their last appearance here in 2000. The stadium's record beats other international venues like the Sydney Cricket Ground (291 matches), the Melbourne Cricket Ground (287 matches), and the Harare Sports Club (267 matches).
253 ODIs at this venue
The one being played between Afghanistan and Bangladesh is the 253rd ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The iconic venue has also hosted nine Tests and 38 T20Is as of now.