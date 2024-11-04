Summarize Simplifying... In short The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced exciting changes for women's cricket from 2025 to 2029, including more Test matches and the inclusion of Zimbabwe in the Women's Championship.

The schedule will be packed with global events such as the inaugural Women's ICC Champions Trophy in 2027, the Women's ODI World Cup in India in 2025, and the Women's T20 World Cup in the UK in 2026.

Additionally, the new FTP cycle will ensure exclusive scheduling for major T20 leagues, promoting maximum player participation.

Women's cricket has been included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

ICC unveils women's FTP 2025-29: More Tests, Olympic cricket

By Parth Dhall 06:58 pm Nov 04, 202406:58 pm

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC)﻿, on November 4, unveiled the Women's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2025-29. The new schedule sees an increase in Test matches and more frequent tri-series tournaments. A major highlight of this period is the introduction of cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a first for women's cricket. Here are further details.

New addition

Zimbabwe join Women's Championship in new FTP cycle

The next FTP cycle will also see Zimbabwe joining the Women's Championship, thus taking the number of teams to 11. The current championship cycle has 10 sides, with Bangladesh and Ireland making their debuts. This expansion is viewed as a positive step toward promoting diversity and competition in women's cricket globally.

Upcoming events

ICC to host women's Champions Trophy in 2027

The inaugural Women's ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled for 2027 with six teams. The Women's ODI World Cup will take place in India in 2025 before this, while the UK will host the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup. To gear up for these big events, teams have agreed to play more tri-series matches in the respective formats.

New tournament

ICC introduces T20 Champions Trophy

The ICC has also announced a T20 Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in 2027. The new addition makes for a packed schedule along with three global events lined up over 14 months, including the LA Olympics in August 2028 and the Women's T20 World Cup in September 2028.

Test focus

Australia to play most Tests in new FTP cycle

Australia will play the most Test matches in the next FTP cycle - eight in four years. These will be part of multi-format series against England, India, South Africa, and West Indies. The ODI Championship will continue with 132 matches across 44 bilateral series of three games each among the 11 teams. It will be pathway for the 2029 ICC ODI World Cup.

League windows

ICC secures windows for major T20 leagues

The new FTP cycle has also ensured exclusive scheduling windows for marquee T20 leagues such as the Women's Big Bash League, The Hundred, and Women's Premier League. This is to ensure maximum player participation in these lucrative tournaments. The Women's Premier League (WPL)﻿, India's premier T20 league for women, will now have a window in January-February from 2026, ensuring it doesn't clash with other major women's tournaments.