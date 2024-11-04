ICC unveils women's FTP 2025-29: More Tests, Olympic cricket
The International Cricket Council (ICC), on November 4, unveiled the Women's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2025-29. The new schedule sees an increase in Test matches and more frequent tri-series tournaments. A major highlight of this period is the introduction of cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a first for women's cricket. Here are further details.
Zimbabwe join Women's Championship in new FTP cycle
The next FTP cycle will also see Zimbabwe joining the Women's Championship, thus taking the number of teams to 11. The current championship cycle has 10 sides, with Bangladesh and Ireland making their debuts. This expansion is viewed as a positive step toward promoting diversity and competition in women's cricket globally.
ICC to host women's Champions Trophy in 2027
The inaugural Women's ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled for 2027 with six teams. The Women's ODI World Cup will take place in India in 2025 before this, while the UK will host the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup. To gear up for these big events, teams have agreed to play more tri-series matches in the respective formats.
ICC introduces T20 Champions Trophy
The ICC has also announced a T20 Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in 2027. The new addition makes for a packed schedule along with three global events lined up over 14 months, including the LA Olympics in August 2028 and the Women's T20 World Cup in September 2028.
Australia to play most Tests in new FTP cycle
Australia will play the most Test matches in the next FTP cycle - eight in four years. These will be part of multi-format series against England, India, South Africa, and West Indies. The ODI Championship will continue with 132 matches across 44 bilateral series of three games each among the 11 teams. It will be pathway for the 2029 ICC ODI World Cup.
ICC secures windows for major T20 leagues
The new FTP cycle has also ensured exclusive scheduling windows for marquee T20 leagues such as the Women's Big Bash League, The Hundred, and Women's Premier League. This is to ensure maximum player participation in these lucrative tournaments. The Women's Premier League (WPL), India's premier T20 league for women, will now have a window in January-February from 2026, ensuring it doesn't clash with other major women's tournaments.