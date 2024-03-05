Next Article

Jess Jonassen claimed 3/21 against Mumbai Indians (Photo credit: X/@JJonassen21)

Jess Jonassen claims her third successive three-fer in 2024 WPL

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:36 pm Mar 05, 202411:36 pm

What's the story Jess Jonassen has transformed into a match-winner for the Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Women's Premier League. She claimed 3/21 against the Mumbai Indians to restrict them to only 163/8 in a daunting run chase, as DC won by 29 runs. It was the left-arm spinner's third successive three-wicket haul in the WPL. She is now the leading wicket-taker in the 2024 WPL.

Spell

A game-changing spell from Jonassen

Well-equipped to use the new ball, Jonassen ended Hayley Matthews' stay at the crease in the sixth over of the innings. She bowled tight lines and gave nothing away to the batters. Jonassen later knocked over the well-settled Amanjoit Kaur. She eventually claimed her third wicket when she outfoxed Humaira Kazi on the final ball of the MI innings.

Information

Third successive three-wicket haul in the 2024 WPL

Jonassen claimed her third successive 3-wicket haul in WPL 2024. Before this, she managed 3/21 versus RCB Women and 3/22 versus the Gujarat Giants. She is now the top wicket-taker in the WPL 2024 season with nine wickets. She claimed nine scalps last season.

Summary

A look at the match summary

DC were off to a good start as Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma added 48 runs together. Despite losing wickets, Llanning held the innings together. Later, Jemimah Rodrigues played excellent shots and helped DC accelerate. In reply, MI lost four wickets in the powerplay. Later, Amanjot played a valiant knock, but they fell 29 runs short. Marizanne Kapp claimed 2/37.