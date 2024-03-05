Next Article

Women's Premier League 2024: All-round Delhi Capitals floor Mumbai Indians

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:55 pm Mar 05, 202410:55 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals hammered the Mumbai Indians in match number 12 of the 2024 Women's Premier League at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. Fifties from Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues helped the hosts reach a massive total of 192/4 before the bowlers did their job as DC secured a 29-run win. Notably, this is the first time MI have lost while chasing (WPL).

A look at the match summary

DC were off to a good start as Lanning and Shafali Verma added 48 runs together. Despite losing wickets, Llanning held the innings together. Later, Jemimah's excellent shots helped DC accelerate. In reply, MI lost four wickets in the powerplay. Later, Amanjot Kaur played a valiant knock, but they fell 29 runs short. Jess Jonassen starred with 3/21.

An authoritative knock from Lanning

Lanning looked in complete control right from the outset. She added 48 runs with Shafali for the first wicket. Once her opening partner departed, Lanning started playing her strokes. She forged two 30-plus partnerships with Alice Capsey and Jemimah. Her 38-ball 53 was laced with six boundaries and two sixes. She has now completed 200 runs in this edition of the WPL.

First player to surpass 500 runs in the WPL

With the knock, Lanning completed 500 runs in the competition. Lanning only needed seven runs before this clash. It only took her 14 WPL matches to reach the milestone. She has scored three fifties this season, which helped her cause. She currently owns 546 runs at an average above 44 while maintaining a strike rate of more than 130.

Solid hand from Jemimah

While Lanning maintained her consistency, Jemimah also fired DC to a massive total with her unbeaten 69 from 33 balls. Jemimah smashed three sixes and eight boundaries. She was at her dominant best when she added 41 runs with Jonassen. In five matches this season, she has 122 runs at 40.66. Her strike rate reads 171.83. She has completed 200 runs in WPL.

MI lost four wickets in the powerplay

MI were off to a horrible start as Kapp removed Yastika Bhatia in the first over. Shikha Pandey struck gold by removing Natalie Sciver-Brunt in the next over. Kapp continued her good work when she outfoxed Harmanpreet Kaur. In the penultimate ball of the powerplay, Jonassen got rid of the dangerous Hayley Matthews. MI scored 54 runs but lost four wickets in the powerplay.

Marizanne Kapp was brilliant with the new ball

DC pacer Kapp has been in sensational form with the ball. The South African finished the match with figures of 2/37 from her four overs. Kapp has raced to eight wickets in four matches in the 2024 WPL at 13.62. The all-rounder has also bowled two maidens this season. Overall, she has scalped 17 wickets from 13 matches. Kapp claimed nine wickets last season.

A defiant hand from Amanjot Kaur

Amanjot walked out when MI were 68/5 in the ninth over. She started slowly but once she understood the pace of the wicket, she started playing her shots. Amanjot played a 27-ball 42 (seven boundaries). The all-rounder had amassed only 27 runs before this match.

Jess Jonassen claims her 3rd successive three-wicket haul

Jess Jonassen claimed her 3rd successive 3-wicket haul in WPL 2024. Before this, she managed 3/21 versus RCB Women and 3/22 versus the Gujarat Giants. She is now the top wicket-taker in WPL 2024.