Shabnim Ismail scripts history in women's cricket: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 12:08 am Mar 06, 202412:08 am

What's the story South African pacer Shabnim Ismail scripted history on Tuesday in match number 12 of the Women's Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ismail breached the 130kph barrier for the first time in women's cricket since speeds were recorded. Ismail bowled a delivery recorded at 132.1kph. It was the second delivery of the third over in the game.

Lanning faced Ismail's fastest delivery

Ismail's record delivery was bowled to DC Women skipper Meg Lanning. Notably, Lanning missed the delivery and was hit on the front pad. Mumbai Indians Women appealed for LBW but their shouts were turned down. Notably, Ismail also clocked a delivery at 128.3kph in the opening game of the tournament versus DC.

Record for the fastest delivery in women's international cricket

Ismail also holds the record for fastest delivery in women's international cricket. She recorded a delivery at 128kph against the West Indies in 2016. She also breached the 127kph mark twice in the 2022 ODI World Cup. Ismail has retired from international cricket. In her career, the Proteas ace played 241 international games and claimed 317 wickets across formats.

Ismail was costly against DC

Ismail bowled four overs for 46 runs versus DC, conceding at 11.50 runs an over. She picked up the solitary scalp of Shafali Verma, who smashed a 12-ball 28. Notably, Shafali gave her the charge, hammering three fours and two sixes.

DC Women win the match

DC were off to a good start as Lanning and Shafali added 48 runs together. Despite losing wickets, Lanning held the innings together. Later, Jemimah Rodrigues played excellent shots and helped DC accelerate. DC managed 192/6. In reply, MI lost four wickets in the powerplay. Later, Amanjot Kaur played a valiant knock, but MI fell 29 runs short. Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp impressed.