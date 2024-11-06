Summarize Simplifying... In short James Anderson, a renowned cricketer, has played 44 matches in the 20-over format, claiming 41 wickets with an average of 32.14.

Anderson is aged 42 years (Image Source: X/@@jimmy9)

James Anderson: Decoding his stats in T20 cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 04:32 pm Nov 06, 202404:32 pm

What's the story 42-year-old English cricket veteran, James Anderson, registered for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the first time. This comes after Anderson's retirement from international cricket in July this year. Despite last playing a T20 match over a decade ago in 2014 for Lancashire, he has set his base price at ₹1.25 crore for the upcoming IPL auction. We decode his stats.

41 wickets in 44 matches for Anderson

Anderson has played a handful of just 44 matches in the 20-over format in his career. He has claimed 41 scalps at an average of 32.14. His best performance reads 3/23. His economy rate is on the higher side (8.47). Notably, he represented England in 19 matches, claiming 18 scalps at 30.66. He made his England debut (20-over format) in 2007.

Anderson last played a 20-over game in 2014

Anderson last appeared in the 20-over format back in 2014. He represented Lancashire against Warwickshire. In that match, Anderson conceded 52 runs from his 4 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he conceded six fours and two sixes.