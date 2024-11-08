Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's pacers have a history of impressive performances against Australia in Australia, with Rauf, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Hasan Ali all taking five wickets in a match.

Presenting Pakistan pacers with fifers against Australia in Australia (ODIs)

What's the story Pakistan's ace fast bowler Haris Rauf put on a show against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. He took five important wickets, putting the hosts on the back foot. Rauf finished with 5/29 across eight overs. This comes after his brilliant three-wicket haul in the series opener in Melbourne. Here we look at Pakistan pacers with ODI fifers against Australia in Australia.

Haris Rauf - 5/29 in Adelaide, 2024

Rauf's brilliant bowling was on full display as he sent back Josh Inglis and Marnus Labuschagne. The pacer's onslaught continued as he dismissed all-rounder Aaron Hardie and Glenn Maxwell, turning the match on its head. Rauf completed his five-wicket haul with the wicket of Australian skipper Pat Cummins as the hosts were folded for 163. As mentioned, Rauf claimed 5/29 across eight overs.

Wasim Akram - 5/21 in Melbourne, 1985

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was at his best in the 1985 Melbourne ODI against the Aussies. Chasing 263 for victory, the hosts were off to a terrible start as Akram dismissed each of the first five batters. His stellar spell reduced the home team to 5/42. They were eventually folded for 200 as Akram claimed 5/21 in eight overs.

Shoaib Akhtar - 5/25 in Brisbane, 2002

Pakistan recorded a massive 91-run win in the 2002 Brisbane game. Chasing 257, the Aussies never got going as Shoaib Akhtar rattled their middle over. He dismissed Ricky Ponting in the 11th over to open his account before trapping the likes of Damien Martyn, Darren Lehmann, Michael Bevan, and Jason Gillespie. Akhtar returned with 5/25 in eight overs as the hosts could only manage 165/10.

Hasan Ali - 5/52 in Sydney, 2017

Australia's total of 353/6 in the 2017 Sydney ODI would have been even more higher had Hasan Ali not dented them with a fifer. Five of the top-six Australian batters fell to him namely Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Matthew Wade. He claimed 5/52 across 10 overs though Pakistan lost the duel by 86 runs.