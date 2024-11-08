Summarize Simplifying... In short Yankees' Luis Gil and Pirates' Paul Skenes have bagged Baseball Digest's Rookie of the Year honors.

Gil, with a 15-7 record, 3.50 ERA, and 171 strikeouts, is the third Yankee to receive this honor.

Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, made a splash with an 11-3 record, 1.96 ERA, and 170 strikeouts, securing nine of 11 first-place votes for the award.

26-year-old Luis Gil was named baseball Digest's AL Rookie of the Year, alongside Pirates' Paul Skenes for the NL (Image credit: X/@TalkinYanks)

Gil, Skenes earn Baseball Digest's ROTY honors: Decoding their stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:43 pm Nov 08, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Luis Gil and Paul Skenes have earned the 2024 Baseball Digest Rookie of the Year honors, recognizing their breakout seasons in MLB. Gil, a standout pitcher for the New York Yankees (AL), and Skenes (NL), a powerful addition to the Pittsburgh Pirates, showcased remarkable talent that has positioned them as rising stars in the league. We decode their outstanding 2024 season and stats.

2024 season - Gil

Gil ends season with AL Rookie of the Year award

Gil, achieved a 15-7 record with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts across 29 starts, allowing three or fewer runs in 22 games. His 17 starts with one or zero runs tied him for the most in the Majors. Gil's 171 strikeouts marked the second-highest by a Yankees rookie, making him the third Yankee to receive Baseball Digest's AL Rookie of the Year honor.

2024 season - Skenes

NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes' 2024 season recap

Skenes, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, made his debut on May 11 and quickly earned a starting spot in the All-Star Game for the NL. The pitcher posted an impressive 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA (23 starts), striking out 170 batters and walking just 32 (133 innings). Skenes secured nine of 11 first-place votes for NL Rookie of the Year.

Career stats - Gil

Luis Gil's major league career numbers

In 36 regular season starts, Gil holds a 16-8 record with a 3.55 ERA and 214 strikeouts over 185 innings, with an impressive 1.23 WHIP. His 2024 season was especially strong, boasting a 15-7 record and a 3.50 ERA. In postseason play, he pitched two games with an ERA of 6.75, striking out four batters (eight innings), but didn't record a win or loss.

Numbers - Skenes

Skenes' minor league numbers and draft details

Drafted first overall in 2023 by the Pirates, Skenes became LSU's second top pick after Ben McDonald. He signed a record $9.2 million bonus and debuted as MLB Pipeline's top pitching prospect. Starting in the rookie league, Skenes quickly climbed from Single-A to Double-A and ended 2024 with Triple-A Indianapolis, boasting a 0.99 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 27.1 innings.