Blake Treinen owns the most strikeouts for the Dodgers this postseason (Image credit: X/@DodgersTailgate)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers with the most strikeouts this postseason

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:08 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story As the postseason unfolds, the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff has been pivotal in their quest for an MLB championship. With a lineup of talented hurlers, strikeouts have been a key component of their strategy, keeping opponents off balance and limiting scoring opportunities. We highlight the Dodgers pitchers who have recorded the most strikeouts this postseason.

#1

Blake Treinen - 11 strikeouts in six games

Treinen has 11 strikeouts (six games) this postseason, maintaining a 1.13 ERA and three saves while holding a 0-0 record. In the regular season, he posted a 1.93 ERA across 50 games, totaling 56 strikeouts in 46.2 innings, (7-3 record). Overall, he has a 2.78 ERA, (43-34 record) in 499 games, and 560 strikeouts. His postseason stats read, 4.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

#2

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - 11 strikeouts in three games

Yamamoto too has managed 11 strikeouts (six games), with a 5.11 ERA with a 1-0 record. In the regular season, Yamamoto managed 105 strikeouts in 18 games with a 7-2 record. He boasted a 3.00 ERA across 90 innings pitched from the 18 games he started. Notably, this is Yamamoto's first season in the MLB, and he has had a debut season to remember.

#3

Jack Flaherty - Eight strikeouts in three games

Flaherty has eight strikeouts in three games, (1-2 record) across 15.1 innings pitched, (7.04 ERA). During the regular season, he had a 3.58 ERA with 61 strikeouts (10 games). He has a 6-2 record with the Dodgers. His career stats read, 942 strikeouts, a 55-41 record, and a 3.63 ERA from 159 games. In the postseason, he has a 4.91 ERA including 39 strikeouts.

#4

Anthony Banda - Seven strikeouts in six games

Banda has a 1.59 ERA, and seven strikeouts from six games. During the regular season, Banda had a 3.08 ERA including 50 strikeouts. He had a 3-2 record from 48 games, pitching 49.2 innings. His career stats read, 159 strikeouts, a 4.92 ERA and a 10-8 record from 138 games. In the postseason he boasts a 1.59 ERA, and this is his first postseason.