#ThisDayThatYear: Blue Jays take the MLB championship outside United States

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:00 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story On October 24, 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays made history by becoming the first team to win baseball's championship (MLB) outside the United States. They triumphed over the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in an intense Game 6 of the World Series. Notably, this landmark victory marked the Blue Jays' first championship title. We decode this historic win, the 1992 World Series and the game recap.

The Blue Jays won their first World Series title, defeating the Braves 4-3 in Game 6. After trailing, Toronto took the lead with Candy Maldonado's homer and a two-run single by Dave Winfield in the 11th inning. Reliever Mike Timlin secured the victory, making the Blue Jays the first Canadian team to win the championship. Blue Jays' Pat Borders was named the MVP.

The 1992 World Series showcased a thrilling matchup between the Blue Jays and Braves. The Blue Jays clinched victory in six games, making history as the first team from outside the U.S. to win the championship. This landmark win marked Toronto as the first Canadian sports team to claim a major North American league title, paving the way for their repeat triumph in 1993.

In their 16th season, the Blue Jays in 1992, dominated the American League East with a 96-66 record. Notably, they made history as the first team in 49 years not to be swept in a series. After defeating the Oakland Athletics in the ALCS, the Blue Jays triumphed over the Braves in six games, becoming the first non-U.S. team to win the World Series.

The 1992 Braves finished first in the National League West with a regular-season record of 98-64, clinching their second straight division title. In the postseason, they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NLCS, winning the series 4-3. However, they fell to the Blue Jays in the World Series, losing 4-2.