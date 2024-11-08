Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Lakers' final Minneapolis season (1959-60), Elgin Baylor led the team to a playoff run, averaging 29.6 points per game.

In a memorable match, Baylor scored a record 64 points against the Celtics, securing a 136-115 victory.

Baylor's legacy includes 11 NBA All-Star selections, an NBA Rookie of the Year award, and his number 22 jersey retired by both the Lakers and Seattle Redhawks.

#ThisDayThatYear: Minneapolis Lakers' Elgin Baylor dropped 64 points against the Boston Celtics in 1959 (Image credit: X/@NBA)

#ThisDayThatYear: Minneapolis Lakers' Elgin Baylor scores record 64 points

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:38 pm Nov 08, 202401:38 pm

What's the story On November 8, 1959, Elgin Baylor, the Minneapolis Lakers' star forward, scored 64 points against the Boston Celtics. This feat set a new NBA scoring record at the time. Notably, Baylor was playing in just his second season in the NBA a year after winning the Rookie of the Year honors. We decode the game, Baylor's 1959-60 season, and his career stats.

1959-60 season

Recap of the Lakers and Baylor's 1959-60 season

In their final Minneapolis season (1959-60), the Lakers finished third in the NBA Western Division with a 25-50 record, 21 games behind the St. Louis Hawks. They reached the playoffs, sweeping the Detroit Pistons before falling to the Hawks in a close seven-game series. Meanwhile, Baylor finished the season averaging 29.6 points, 16.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists with a 42.2% shooting accuracy (70 games).

Game recap

Baylor drops 64 points as Lakers top the Celtics 136-115

In a thrilling game, Baylor led the Lakers to a 136-115 victory over the Celtics, scoring an NBA record 64 points. Baylor's offensive explosion included 25 field goals and 14 free throws. Despite strong performances from the Celtics, including 22 points by Sam Jones and 19 from Tom Heinsohn, Baylor's historic scoring sealed the Lakers' win in Minneapolis.

Stats

Baylor's stellar career numbers

Baylor's regular-season career was marked by extraordinary scoring and rebounding, with averages of 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game over 846 games. Known for his relentless scoring, he maintained a 43.1% field goal percentage and a 78% free throw percentage. In the postseason, Baylor elevated his play, averaging 27 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 4 assists over 134 games.

Achievements

Career achievements and awards

Baylor's legacy includes 11 NBA All-Star selections, an NBA Rookie of the Year award, and the 1959 All-Star Game MVP title. Named to the All-NBA First Team 10 times, Baylor was also honored on the NBA's 35th, 50th, and 75th-anniversary teams. His number 22 jersey was retired by both the Lakers and Seattle Redhawks, commemorating his achievements in both college and professional basketball.