Summarize Simplifying... In short The MLB offseason is heating up with big-market teams vying for top players.

Soto is expected to secure a record-breaking $630M contract, while Burnes, Adames, Bregman, and Alonso are also in line for lucrative deals, ranging from $152M to $210M.

These potential contracts reflect the players' impressive performances and high market value. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Yankees' Juan Soto is reportedly said to rope in the most expensive contract in the MLB this offseason (Image credit: X/@MLBONFOX)

MLB: Ranking top potential offseason contracts for winter signings

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:33 pm Nov 10, 202402:33 pm

What's the story The LA Dodgers are World Series champions, and the 2024-25 offseason is now in full swing. While we're still awaiting the first major free-agent signing—there's already been a notable trade, with the LA Angels acquiring Jorge Soler. However, reports indicate that activity will intensify in the next week or so. Before the offseason heats up, here are the top five potential MLB offseason contracts.

#1

Juan Soto - Current team: New York Yankees

With nearly every big-market team being involved, including the Mets and Yankees, Soto is set to secure the largest contract in history. Shohei Ohtani's $700M deal is currently the largest in MLB. Other teams like the Dodgers, Giants, Blue Jays, and Red Sox, are competing in this heated race. Notably, the projected value is reportedly going to be a stunning $630M over 14 years.

#2

Corbin Burnes - Current team: Baltimore Orioles

Burnes is one of the most reliable and durable starters in the league. Although he didn't focus on strikeouts this season, his performance remained strong. Baltimore will make a push to retain him, but with fierce competition, with teams like the Yankees, and Mets involved. All the high-revenue AL East teams will reportedly vie for Burnes with a contract of $210 million (seven years).

#3

Willy Adames - Current team: Milwaukee Brewers

The shortstop is reportedly aiming for a contract worth over $200 million. The Dodgers, Giants, and Braves were among the teams that pursued him in trade talks. Additionally, his willingness to transition to third base could boost his market value. Projected contract: $180 million over seven years. His 2024 stats read, 32 HRs, 112 RBIs, and a .251 batting average.

#4

Alex Bregman - Current team: Houston Astros

A strong second half saw Bregman hit 17 of his 26 home runs in the final three months, along with a solid postseason. Although he'd consider leaving Houston (unlike his longtime teammate José Altuve), the Astros are likely to make a strong push to keep him. Bregman is expected to rope in a deal worth $170 million over seven years.

#5

Peten Alonso - Current team: New York Mets

Known for his toughness and clutch performances, Alonso is coming off an impressive postseason. The Mets, his homegrown team, are logical contenders to re-sign him, but the Yankees and other teams are interested too. However, Matt Chapman's recent $151M, six-year contract could serve as a comparison, making the Giants a potential fit. Alonso' projected contract is set to be $152 million over six years.