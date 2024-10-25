Summarize Simplifying... In short Jackson Merrill, a rising star in baseball, has been named Rookie of the Year, joining the ranks of legends like Albert Pujols and Mike Trout.

After a successful stint in the Minor League, Merrill made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2024, delivering a record-breaking rookie season with 162 hits, 90 RBIs, and a .292 batting average.

Padres' Jackson Merrill outshone, Paul Skenes to win the 2024 Sporting News Rookie of the year Award (Image credit: X/@Padres)

Jackson Merrill named Rookie of the Year: Decoding his stats

What's the story Jackson Merrill, the San Diego Padres' rising star, was named the Sporting News Rookie of the Year for 2024. Known for his impressive hitting and defensive skills, Merrill outshone the favorite for winning the award, Paul Skenes of the Pirates. His award cements his place as one of MLB's brightest young talents. We present to you his career stats and detail out the award.

Award

What is the Sporting News Rookie of the Year Award?

The Sporting News Rookie of the Year Award is one of baseball's oldest honors, established in 1946. Notably, past winners include iconic players like Albert Pujols and Mike Trout. Merrill's win places him among an elite group of players who have earned this distinction early in their careers. Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks was the 2023 winner of the award.

Pre-MLB

Centre fielder's numbers in the Minor League

Merrill, drafted 27th overall by the Padres in 2021, signed with a $1.8 million bonus. In the Arizona Complex League, he hit .280 (seven doubles) and 10 RBIs (31 games). Merrill excelled in 2022, hitting .325 with 34 RBIs for the Lake Elsinore Storm. In 2023, he tallied 15 home runs and 64 RBIs across 114 games. He made his MLB debut in 2024.

2024 Padres

2024 season recap of the San Diego Padres

The 2024 Padres had a standout season, achieving their first 90-win season (93-69) since 2010. They secured a wild card spot with a historic triple play against the Dodgers. The Padres swept the Braves in the Wild Card Series but fell to the Dodgers in the NLDS. In Game 2 of the NLDS, they set a record with six homers in a postseason game.

Career stats

Rookie's MLB career stats

Merrill delivered the best rookie season in Padres history, leading all rookies with 162 hits, 90 RBIs, and a .292 batting average. He topped the charts with a .500 slugging percentage and (.826 OPS), tying for the lead with 24 homers. Merrill shone in clutch situations, hitting five game-tying or go-ahead homers in the ninth inning or later, propelling the Padres back to playoffs.