MLB: Decoding the in-form Zack Wheeler's crunch career stats
Zack Wheeler, the ace of the Philadelphia Phillies, played a crucial role during the Phillies' NLDS opener. Wheeler dominated against the New York Mets, showcasing his exceptional talent in a pivotal postseason game. His performance was stellar, however, the Phillies lost 6-2 due to a lackluster batting effort from NL East toppers. We decode the game and Wheeler's crunch career stats.
Philadelphia's batters go cold as Mets clinch NLDS opener
In Game 1 of the NLDS, the Mets overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat Philadelphia 6-2 at Citizens Bank Park. After being stifled by Wheeler for seven innings, the Mets erupted for five runs in the eighth, fueled by Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo's key hits. Despite Kyle Schwarber's leadoff homer, the Phillies failed to capitalize. Wheeler finished with 0.00 ERA off seven IPs.
Phillies' and Wheeler's 2024 season so far
In 32 games this season, Wheeler boasts a 16-7 record with a 2.57 ERA from 200 innings pitched. He also managed 224 strikeouts with 0.96 WHIP. In the game vs the Mets, Wheeler recorded nine strikeouts. Meanwhile, this season the Phillies finished with a 96-67 record, and clinched the NL East division, but are now trailing 1-0 in the five-game NLDS.
Pitcher's career stats and achievements in Major League
Wheeler has earned numerous accolades, including two All-Star selections (2021, 2024), a Gold Glove Award (2023), and the 2021 NL strikeout leader title. His career stats feature 103 wins, a 3.34 ERA, and 1,625 strikeouts across 259 regular season games, he also has managed three shutouts. In postseason play, he has played 12 games and boasts a 4-3 record. Wheeler has a 2.18 ERA.