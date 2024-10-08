Summarize Simplifying... In short Zack Wheeler, the star pitcher for the Phillies, has been in top form this season, boasting a 16-7 record with a 2.57 ERA and 224 strikeouts.

Zack Wheeler steps up for Phillies, but Mets clinch NLDS opener (Image credit: X/@BRWalkoff)

MLB: Decoding the in-form Zack Wheeler's crunch career stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:35 pm Oct 08, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Zack Wheeler, the ace of the Philadelphia Phillies, played a crucial role during the Phillies' NLDS opener. Wheeler dominated against the New York Mets, showcasing his exceptional talent in a pivotal postseason game. His performance was stellar, however, the Phillies lost 6-2 due to a lackluster batting effort from NL East toppers. We decode the game and Wheeler's crunch career stats.

Game recap

Philadelphia's batters go cold as Mets clinch NLDS opener

In Game 1 of the NLDS, the Mets overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat Philadelphia 6-2 at Citizens Bank Park. After being stifled by Wheeler for seven innings, the Mets erupted for five runs in the eighth, fueled by Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo's key hits. Despite Kyle Schwarber's leadoff homer, the Phillies failed to capitalize. Wheeler finished with 0.00 ERA off seven IPs.

2024 season

Phillies' and Wheeler's 2024 season so far

In 32 games this season, Wheeler boasts a 16-7 record with a 2.57 ERA from 200 innings pitched. He also managed 224 strikeouts with 0.96 WHIP. In the game vs the Mets, Wheeler recorded nine strikeouts. Meanwhile, this season the Phillies finished with a 96-67 record, and clinched the NL East division, but are now trailing 1-0 in the five-game NLDS.

Stats and achievements

Pitcher's career stats and achievements in Major League

Wheeler has earned numerous accolades, including two All-Star selections (2021, 2024), a Gold Glove Award (2023), and the 2021 NL strikeout leader title. His career stats feature 103 wins, a 3.34 ERA, and 1,625 strikeouts across 259 regular season games, he also has managed three shutouts. In postseason play, he has played 12 games and boasts a 4-3 record. Wheeler has a 2.18 ERA.