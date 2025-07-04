Modi calls Trinidad PM 'Bihar's daughter'—what's her connection to India 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday as part of his two-day official visit. He was warmly welcomed by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the airport, while a special Guard of Honor and Bhojpuri Chautaal music played in the background. In a gesture of goodwill, PM Modi gifted a replica of Ram Mandir and sacred water from Ayodhya's Sarayu River and the Sangam at Mahakumbh to strengthen cultural ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

Cultural embrace Modi gifts replica of Ram Mandir to TT PM Later, speaking to the Indian community who were waiting for him, he said, "We are not just connected by blood or surname, we are connected by belonging. India looks out to you and welcomes you. The ancestors of PM Kamla were from Bihar's Buxar....People consider her the daughter of Bihar." At a community event, PM Modi also announced that Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards would be extended to the sixth generation of Indian-origin families in Trinidad and Tobago.

Diaspora recognition Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ancestral roots in India This allows them to live and work without restrictions. He called the Indian diaspora "Rashtradoots" or ambassadors of India's values and culture. The Caribbean nation has a significant Indian diaspora, with nearly 45% of its population tracing their roots to India. PM Kamla herself has strong ancestral ties to India. Her great-grandfather was an indentured laborer from Bhelupur village in Bihar who migrated to the Caribbean during British colonial rule. In 2012, she visited her ancestral village in Bihar.