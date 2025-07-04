Page Loader
Home / News / World News / Modi calls Trinidad PM 'Bihar's daughter'—what's her connection to India 
Summarize
Modi calls Trinidad PM 'Bihar's daughter'—what's her connection to India 
Trinidad has a significant Indian diaspora

Modi calls Trinidad PM 'Bihar's daughter'—what's her connection to India 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 04, 2025
05:42 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday as part of his two-day official visit. He was warmly welcomed by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the airport, while a special Guard of Honor and Bhojpuri Chautaal music played in the background. In a gesture of goodwill, PM Modi gifted a replica of Ram Mandir and sacred water from Ayodhya's Sarayu River and the Sangam at Mahakumbh to strengthen cultural ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

Cultural embrace

Modi gifts replica of Ram Mandir to TT PM

Later, speaking to the Indian community who were waiting for him, he said, "We are not just connected by blood or surname, we are connected by belonging. India looks out to you and welcomes you. The ancestors of PM Kamla were from Bihar's Buxar....People consider her the daughter of Bihar." At a community event, PM Modi also announced that Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards would be extended to the sixth generation of Indian-origin families in Trinidad and Tobago.

Twitter Post

Modi addressing the Indian community

Diaspora recognition

Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ancestral roots in India 

This allows them to live and work without restrictions. He called the Indian diaspora "Rashtradoots" or ambassadors of India's values and culture. The Caribbean nation has a significant Indian diaspora, with nearly 45% of its population tracing their roots to India. PM Kamla herself has strong ancestral ties to India. Her great-grandfather was an indentured laborer from Bhelupur village in Bihar who migrated to the Caribbean during British colonial rule. In 2012, she visited her ancestral village in Bihar.

Migration history

Connection between India and Trinidad and Tobago

The connection between India and Trinidad and Tobago dates back over 175 years. From 1845 to 1917, the British brought around 143,000 bonded laborers from India to work on Caribbean sugar plantations after slavery was abolished. Most of these workers hailed from present-day Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, passing through the Kolkata and Chennai ports. These migrants faced tough conditions but eventually became an integral part of local society.