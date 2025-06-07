What's the story

India's extreme poverty rate has fallen to 5.3% in 2022-23, a significant decline from the 27.1% recorded in 2011-12, according to updated data from the World Bank.

The data shows that around 75.24 million people were living in extreme poverty during this period, down from a staggering 344.47 million over the past decade.

This translates into roughly 269 million people being lifted out of extreme poverty during this time frame.