What's the story

In a shocking incident, an elderly Muslim man was reportedly attacked outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district for supporting the Waqf bill.

The victim, Zahid Saifi, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter and the brother-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission chairman Ashfaq Saifi.

According to Aaj Tak, the attack on Saifi happened on Thursday evening outside Abu Bakar mosque.