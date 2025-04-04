Muslim beaten, accused of becoming Hindu for supporting Waqf Bill
What's the story
In a shocking incident, an elderly Muslim man was reportedly attacked outside a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district for supporting the Waqf bill.
The victim, Zahid Saifi, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter and the brother-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission chairman Ashfaq Saifi.
According to Aaj Tak, the attack on Saifi happened on Thursday evening outside Abu Bakar mosque.
Incident details
Attack occurred after mosque prayers
As he was leaving the mosque, a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill started. When others criticized this bill, Zahid defended it.
This enraged the others, who allegedly abused and physically assaulted him.
"When I came out after offering namaz, I was misbehaved with and I was told that you are not a Muslim but you have become a Hindu," Saifi told Aaj Tak.
Attackers
Alleged attackers identified
Saifi has named his attackers as Rizwan, Naushad, and Shoaib.
He alleged they beat him with sticks and a sharp weapon, injuring his ear. The attackers then allegedly fled.
Bystanders took Saifi to the police station after the attack, where he lodged a complaint and was treated.
"We are very happy with the passing of the bill... This is why I have been beaten," he said.
Threats
Family receives threats after attack
After Saifi was attacked, his brother-in-law also took to social media and revealed their family has been threatened.
"What crime have I and my family committed that we are being abused and threatened so badly?" Ashfaq posted online.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed after a 12-hour debate in the Lok Sabha and a 17-hour debate in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The bill now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's approval to become an act.