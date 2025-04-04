Man celebrating 25th wedding anniversary suffers heart attack while dancing
What's the story
A celebration of joy turned into a scene of tragedy when a husband suffered a heart attack and died while dancing with his wife to celebrate their 25-year marriage.
The tragedy happened at a reception hall in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
The couple had even distributed invitation cards among relatives for the special event.
The incident
Heart attack strikes during dance
Videos from the party show the husband, Waseem Sarwat (50), a shoe trader, dancing with his wife, Farah, before he suddenly falls to the ground.
People around him rushed to help, and he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The couple was supposed to cut a cake together later.
He leaves behind his wife and two sons.
Twitter Post
Tragic moment caught on camera
शादी की 25 वी सालगिरह पर दिल ने साथ छोड़ा.. नाचते हुए गई जान— TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) April 3, 2025
UP मे बरेली के एक मैरिज लॉन में अपनी शादी की 25वीं सालगिरह मना रहे शख्स वसीम को डांस करने के दौरान अचानक दिल का दौरा पड़ा और उनकी मौत हो गई। पूरा मामला बरेली के पीलीभीत बाईपास रोड स्थित एक मैरिज लॉन का है। जहां बुधवार… pic.twitter.com/2oaXnW29LI