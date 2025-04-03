What's the story

The Supreme Court has stressed that restricting the ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR region to few days around Diwali would be meaningless because firecrackers can be purchased and stored ahead of time.

The panel of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan reaffirmed that earlier directives were issued in response to Delhi's horrific pollution levels over the last six months.

It then passed an order imposing a year-long ban on the use, manufacture, sale, and storage of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.