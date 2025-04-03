Delhi: Only local women can now avail free bus travel
What's the story
The Delhi government has made an important announcement regarding its free bus travel scheme for women.
From now on, the facility will be available only for women residents of the city.
The current pink ticket will be replaced by a smart card with unlimited free travel on public buses in Delhi.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the new system during the Budget Session.
Digital transition
Smart card to replace 'pink corruption' linked with physical tickets
Gupta slammed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for misusing the pink ticket scheme, alleging corruption.
"We are committed to providing this service to women. Corruption will not be tolerated."
The CM also announced digital travel cards for women, to put an end to the "pink corruption" associated with physical tickets.
The BJP-led Delhi government is set to start registration for women wishing to apply for the smart cards soon.
Financial commitment
Public transport system receives increased budget allocation
In the 2025-26 Budget, Gupta devoted ₹12,952 crore to Delhi's public transport system, a major increase from last year's ₹9,337 crore. The CM's aim is to improve the reliability and reputation of the city's public transportation system.
Historical context
Pink ticket scheme: AAP's initiative for female commuters
The pink ticket scheme was launched by the AAP on Bhai Dooj in 2019, an initiative to provide women free single-journey passes on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.
The operators were reimbursed ₹10 per ticket by the government.
However, allegations of corruption have now made way for its replacement with a digital system, to increase transparency and efficiency in the public transport system.