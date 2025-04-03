Yellow alert issued for rain in Chennai, heatwave in Mumbai
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu till April 8.
This comes in the wake of a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin Sea and adjoining areas, which is likely to cause widespread showers across the state.
The Western Ghats and southern districts are likely to witness intense rainfall, with warnings of flooding and landslides.
Weather change
Rainfall brings relief from high temperatures
Chennai residents enjoyed heavy downpours on Thursday, bringing some much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.
Many took to social media to share images of rain-soaked streets and overcast skies.
The cyclonic circulation is expected to keep the wet spell going till April 8, with summer showers likely to get stronger in southern districts and along the Western Ghats.
District forecast
14 districts identified for significant rainfall
The weather office has flagged 14 districts, mostly in the south and along the Western Ghats, which are likely to receive heavy rains.
Northern interior districts like Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri are likely to witness heavy showers on Friday.
Parts of Puducherry could also receive light to moderate rainfall starting Thursday.
Twitter Post
Heavy rain in Rameswaram
Heatwave warning
IMD issues yellow alerts for Mumbai
The IMD has also issued yellow alerts for hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Mumbai and its neighboring districts during April 5-7.
Temperatures are likely to cross 37°C over the weekend.
Apart from Mumbai, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will experience more heatwave days in April- June.